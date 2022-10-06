Read full article on original website
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story. Updated: 18 hours ago. “From the...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 6th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rain moved Girls “AA” tennis indoors in Rapid on day one. The Battle Ax is a big game for Pipestone and Luverne. A former Jackrabbit returns to Brookings as a Coyote. The Cougars have great team chemistry and USD rallies to beat St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball.
West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition. The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning...
Former Jackrabbit Josh Manchigiah will return to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Josh Manchigiah has always had a pretty good feel for the game of football. “Get an interception, pass breakup, tackle, any sort of thing, just playing with instinct and finding the ball and just being able to play free.” Manchigiah says. The Papillion...
Coyotes rally past St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball
ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (15-2, 4-1 Summit) received a match-high 19 kills from Madison Harms and a match-high 29 digs from Lolo Weideman in a four-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 26-28, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19. Who Stood Out. South Dakota had a healthy offensive...
Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows have picked right up where they left off last season by going unbeaten to this point in the season. But Friday’s night’s game against Luverne is always the biggest game of the year because of the rivalry. Scott Boomgaarden had high hopes for this year’s team with Kellen Johnson back at QB... But his reason was optimism was also based on another big strength of his team. ”Luverne’s in our conference and whether it’s basketball, volleyball there are some Battle Ax chants going back and forth. It’s one of the coolest rivalries I’ve been a part of so. Sometimes you just want to pad up and get out there. It’s just the honest truth. That’s the first thing you see when you want into our school is the Battle Ax in the trophy case. Our community thrives on having that thing in town so.”
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Indoor play place opens this weekend
Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk. ”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
Traffic alert: Traffic slowed going into Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re headed to Brooking for the SDSU vs. USD game, be prepared for traffic delays. Bridge construction going into Brookings is causing traffic to move very slowly this game day. The bridge construction has lanes reduced to 1, according to the South Dakota...
Sioux Falls figure skating club earned national recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earned the 2022 Club Excellence award from U.S. Figure Skating. This national award goes to clubs that excel in leadership, financial management, membership development, programming, and community relations. According to a press release from the Sioux Falls Figure...
