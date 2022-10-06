Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story. Updated: 18 hours ago. “From the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Jackrabbit Josh Manchigiah will return to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Josh Manchigiah has always had a pretty good feel for the game of football. “Get an interception, pass breakup, tackle, any sort of thing, just playing with instinct and finding the ball and just being able to play free.” Manchigiah says. The Papillion...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
dakotanewsnow.com
West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition. The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning...
dakotanewsnow.com
USF chemistry has helped Cougars to 5-0 start in college football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Saturday’s Key to the City gave the USF Cougars a huge boost in terms of confidence moving forward. There’s no doubt they have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They built an impressive 31-10 lead on Augie’s home field where they have not lost since the rivalry was renewed in 2012.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes rally past St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball
ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (15-2, 4-1 Summit) received a match-high 19 kills from Madison Harms and a match-high 29 digs from Lolo Weideman in a four-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 26-28, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19. Who Stood Out. South Dakota had a healthy offensive...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows have picked right up where they left off last season by going unbeaten to this point in the season. But Friday’s night’s game against Luverne is always the biggest game of the year because of the rivalry. Scott Boomgaarden had high hopes for this year’s team with Kellen Johnson back at QB... But his reason was optimism was also based on another big strength of his team. ”Luverne’s in our conference and whether it’s basketball, volleyball there are some Battle Ax chants going back and forth. It’s one of the coolest rivalries I’ve been a part of so. Sometimes you just want to pad up and get out there. It’s just the honest truth. That’s the first thing you see when you want into our school is the Battle Ax in the trophy case. Our community thrives on having that thing in town so.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
dakotanewsnow.com
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
dakotanewsnow.com
A frosty Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Freeze Warnings over much of the Dakota News Now coverage area until 10 a.m. CDT. We’ll continue to see more sunshine on Friday across the area, but highs will only get into the lower 50s once again. We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning, but the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk. ”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls figure skating club earned national recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earned the 2022 Club Excellence award from U.S. Figure Skating. This national award goes to clubs that excel in leadership, financial management, membership development, programming, and community relations. According to a press release from the Sioux Falls Figure...
dakotanewsnow.com
Freedom rally ‘Women’s Wave’ coming to Sioux Falls Oct. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fawick Park, a “Women’s Wave” is coming to Sioux Falls. “We are united in our commitment to freedom and dignity for all Americans and putting failed ‘leaders’ on notice- from Supreme Court Justices, to candidates running for state legislature and state-wide office, we will not stop marching, protesting, voting, running for office until ALL of our freedoms are protected,” said Tiffany Campbell, Sioux Falls mother and rally organizer.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful Saturday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past few days we have had chilly days and cold nights which has likely putting an end to the growing season, but we are in for a beautiful Saturday. High pressure is centered to our southeast, so we’ll have a mainly sunny...
dakotanewsnow.com
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
dakotanewsnow.com
First of two Citizen Planning Academy meetings this month held
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By 2040, Sioux Falls is expected to grow to 280,000 people, with even more living in the surrounding area according to the City of Sioux Falls’ Planning Department. There’s a lot of growing pains and opportunities ahead for the city. So as the city grows, so does the planning department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cold and breezy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be colder than it has been lately the next couple of days across the region. Highs will be in the 50s for most of us this afternoon. It will be breezy, as well. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible. As clouds break, we’ll be mostly clear heading into tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches are set to go into effect at midnight and last through most of tomorrow morning. If you have any plants, make sure you cover them up or pull them inside! Highs will stay in the low 50s again tomorrow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
