Harrisburg, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!

PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
PIPESTONE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Harrisburg, SD
Harrisburg, SD
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition. The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 6th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rain moved Girls “AA” tennis indoors in Rapid on day one. The Battle Ax is a big game for Pipestone and Luverne. A former Jackrabbit returns to Brookings as a Coyote. The Cougars have great team chemistry and USD rallies to beat St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne

PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows have picked right up where they left off last season by going unbeaten to this point in the season. But Friday’s night’s game against Luverne is always the biggest game of the year because of the rivalry. Scott Boomgaarden had high hopes for this year’s team with Kellen Johnson back at QB... But his reason was optimism was also based on another big strength of his team. ”Luverne’s in our conference and whether it’s basketball, volleyball there are some Battle Ax chants going back and forth. It’s one of the coolest rivalries I’ve been a part of so. Sometimes you just want to pad up and get out there. It’s just the honest truth. That’s the first thing you see when you want into our school is the Battle Ax in the trophy case. Our community thrives on having that thing in town so.”
PIPESTONE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyotes rally past St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (15-2, 4-1 Summit) received a match-high 19 kills from Madison Harms and a match-high 29 digs from Lolo Weideman in a four-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 26-28, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19. Who Stood Out. South Dakota had a healthy offensive...
SAINT PAUL, MN
siouxfalls.business

Indoor play place opens this weekend

Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
TEA, SD
kelo.com

Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Golf
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cinnamon apple chips as a fall healthy treat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaves are beginning to change and fall is upon us. That means seasonal treats are here too! However, with all the Halloween candy heading our way, it is helpful to know some healthy options or alternatives. The founder of Well365 Trisha Dohn joined us this morning to show us cinnamon apple chips! They are quick and easy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk. ”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

