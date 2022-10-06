"It gave me a lot of hope." First-time march organizer Samantha “Sam” Jandl was overwhelmed by the response to Saturday’s Women’s Wave march in Boston. Organized in conjunction with the national Women’s March organization, 29-year-old Jandl and her co-host Ariana Aghill, an undergraduate student at Northeastern University, didn’t know they were going to be organizing until 2 weeks before the event.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO