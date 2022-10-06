City of Fort Myers aims to restore water & pressure by next week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — While many in the city of Fort Myers are beginning to see water turn on, pressure is still low and there are neighborhoods without running water.

“There’s still some people in the city who are still waiting for their water,” said Fort Myers PIO Liz Bello-Matthews.

The city is making huge progress repairing its damaged pipes only a week after category 4 Hurricane Ian. All but four neighborhoods have had water restored. The four include Summerset, Bridgetown, Botanical Lakes and Marina Bay in Ward 6, at the time this article was written on Wednesday.

The city hopes to have water restored to residents and the water quality tested by the beginning of next week, according to Bello-Matthews.

“When you have this impact into the system, the best thing you can do is boil the water,” she said.

City officials are asking residents to conserve water to refill the city’s supply, which ensures pressure can get back to 100 percent.

“We’re getting notifications that’s people are refilling their pools, trying to wash their cars and pressure washing their driveways,” said Bello-Matthews.

“This is not the time to do that, please conserve every drop. We need every ounce of water, so that way we can push it out to our residence.

“There’s so many sites giving out water. But a lot of people are asking for hygiene items, cleaning supplies, tarps,” said Keesha Allen Thomas, who was helping run a food and water distribution site at the Quality of Life Center on MLK Jr. Blvd. “We try to give what we have.”

Distribution sites like this are helping provide clean bottled water to many residents as well as other needs while the city remains under a boil order.

Others around the city are able to use the fire station on Treeline for showers.