legalnews.com
Nessel, Gilchrist launch Job Court Employer Engagement Survey
Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced the launch of the Job Court Employer Engagement Survey. The launch of the Employer Engagement Survey is the next step in the rollout of Job Court, a prosecutorial diversion pilot program to give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette Counties accused of low-level crimes an opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment. The Employer Engagement Survey is an online tool available for businesses and organizations in the three counties that are interested in hiring Job Court participants. Eligible participants will be matched with employers to work good paying jobs to learn transferable career skills and the opportunity to dismiss eligible charges after completing the program.
Whitmer announces 2,000 new jobs, investment of $1.6B as Our Next Energy builds battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County
On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund support for a transformational investment by Our Next Energy, a home-grown Michigan company that has chosen to build its first-ever battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township in Wayne County. The facility will be one of the few wholly US-owned manufacturers of both LFP and anode-free cells.
At a Glance ...
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Problem Solving Courts will present an online training on “How Being Trauma-Informed Improves Criminal Justice Response” Wednesday, Oct. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. via Zoom. This training is open to all team members in a problem-solving courts. Attendees will learn what trauma...
