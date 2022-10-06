ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic

Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boyle County, KY
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Boyle County, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Boyle County, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#American Football#Cardinals#Rebels
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
LOUISVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Still out to cement late teammate’s legacy at UK

Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had died earlier this year at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
seniorresource.com

4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement

If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy