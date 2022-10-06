Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-17 Win at Virginia
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Brock Domann, tight end Marshon Ford and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said after their win over the Cavaliers:
harlanenterprise.net
Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic
Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Former U of L football player using tragedy to pursue hoop dreams, help others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player is now pursuing his hoop dreams. A tragedy ended Herbert Henry's football career at the University of Louisville and almost took his life but it also gave him a new mission. "I wanted to be a basketball player before...
FOX Sports
Bruce Feldman updates the head coaching situations at Louisville and Wisconsin | Big Noon Kickoff
Bruce Feldman provides coaching updates for the Louisville Cardinal and the Wisconsin Badgers. Is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat? Will Jim Leonhard get the bump up from interim head coach?
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
ACC Starting Quarterback "Didn't Make The Trip" For Game This Weekend
Louisville will be without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham this Saturday when it faces Virginia. Cunningham didn't travel to Virginia with the rest of the team due to concussion-like symptoms, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. This injury was sustained against Boston College last week. This is a crushing blow to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
Report: Coaching Change 'Expected' at Louisville if Cardinals Lose at Virginia
Head coach Scott Satterfield could reportedly be fired as early as next week if Louisville loses to the Cavaliers this weekend.
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville
ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Cardinals against the Cavaliers on Saturday in Charlottesville
middlesboronews.com
Still out to cement late teammate’s legacy at UK
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had died earlier this year at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status
The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
WKYT 27
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
seniorresource.com
4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement
If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5