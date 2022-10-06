Read full article on original website
accgov.com
"Critter Tales" at Sandy Creek Nature Center
Join Nature Center staff for a story and activity based on the book. Each month is a different story. Registration is not required. Date: The second Saturday of each month: September 10, October 8, and November 12. Time: 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM. Fee: Free!. Location: Sandy Creek Nature Center,...
WYFF4.com
Confiscated baby lemurs find a new home at a Georgia zoo, officials say
Two baby lemurs have found a new home at an exotic and farm animal rescue in Georgia. That's according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Officials said the young lemurs were taken to the Haven Zoo in Hart County. They said an 8-week-old male lemur was found in an...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Animal Services offers free vaccination, microchip clinic
COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services is hosting a Free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park. Newton County residents (all pet owners must present proof of residency) can receive a rabies vaccine, distemper/parvo vaccination, FVRCP vaccine for cats, microchip, flea treatment and spay/neuter voucher for their pets. This is approximately $200 in services for no cost to Newton County residents thanks to sponsors Planned PEThood, Petco Love, Atlanta Humane Society and HALO House for Dogs. The Atlanta Humane Society is also providing free dog food and leashes and collars in limited supply at the event.
accgov.com
"Glitter Girls" at Heard Park
Our mission is to build, educate, and empower young girls to be the best version of themselves through knowledge, awareness, development, and self discipline. Some activities include, but are not limited to taking trips, teaching self care, career/skill development, and goal setting. Remember to have fun!. Ages: 9 - 14.
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
erienewsnow.com
High school football star shot to death in Georgia mall parking lot
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County. Just after 8 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
accesswdun.com
‘They’ve got a lot to offer’; Good News at Noon opens new transition shelter for Gainesville homeless
Good News at Noon Director Ken Gossage was surrounded by donors, volunteers and interested Gainesville residents Saturday morning as the ribbon for the new homeless transition shelter was cut and tours were given. It was an event filled with smiles, hugs, hearty food and lively music. The previous location for...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR and MFD are battling a house fire on in the Mount Vernon Community
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire on Powers Road in the Mount Vernon community. At about 7:20 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the house was already heavily...
UPDATE: Police find missing DeKalb County 7-year-old boy
(DeKalb County, Ga.) — [UPDATE] Danny “Marko” Matingo has been found safe, according to DeKalb police. DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing little boy. On Friday morning, police said Danny “Marko” Matingo, 7, was last seen on Thursday near Old...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
Police searching for woman who disappeared from shopping center in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help in finding a women who disappeared from a shopping center. Police said Jae Soon Chun has dementia. Chun was last seen walking away from The Assi Plaza Shopping Center at1291 Old Peacthree Rd in Suwanee at 6:15 p.m.
1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
Funeral arrangements announced for star high school football player gunned down at Lawrenceville mall
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The funeral service for a star high school football player who was shot to death Wednesday night has been announced. Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
accesswdun.com
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
1 person injured after Gwinnett home goes up in flames
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters have put out a fire that erupted on the deck of a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews say when they arrived to the Kings Circle home minutes after the 4 p.m. 911 call, the fire had spread from the deck and into the home.
FOX Carolina
LISTEN: 911 calls reporting Deborrah Collier’s disappearance released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have released three 911 calls reporting the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman whose body was discovered on Sept. 11, 2022, off a northeast Georgia highway. One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives...
