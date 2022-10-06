ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

"Critter Tales" at Sandy Creek Nature Center

Join Nature Center staff for a story and activity based on the book. Each month is a different story. Registration is not required. Date: The second Saturday of each month: September 10, October 8, and November 12. Time: 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM. Fee: Free!. Location: Sandy Creek Nature Center,...
ATHENS, GA
Newton County Animal Services offers free vaccination, microchip clinic

COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services is hosting a Free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park. Newton County residents (all pet owners must present proof of residency) can receive a rabies vaccine, distemper/parvo vaccination, FVRCP vaccine for cats, microchip, flea treatment and spay/neuter voucher for their pets. This is approximately $200 in services for no cost to Newton County residents thanks to sponsors Planned PEThood, Petco Love, Atlanta Humane Society and HALO House for Dogs. The Atlanta Humane Society is also providing free dog food and leashes and collars in limited supply at the event.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
"Glitter Girls" at Heard Park

Our mission is to build, educate, and empower young girls to be the best version of themselves through knowledge, awareness, development, and self discipline. Some activities include, but are not limited to taking trips, teaching self care, career/skill development, and goal setting. Remember to have fun!. Ages: 9 - 14.
ATHENS, GA
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
High school football star shot to death in Georgia mall parking lot

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County. Just after 8 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Funeral arrangements announced for star high school football player gunned down at Lawrenceville mall

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The funeral service for a star high school football player who was shot to death Wednesday night has been announced. Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway

Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
GAINESVILLE, GA

