accgov.com
"Critter Tales" at Sandy Creek Nature Center
Join Nature Center staff for a story and activity based on the book. Each month is a different story. Registration is not required. Date: The second Saturday of each month: September 10, October 8, and November 12. Time: 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM. Fee: Free!. Location: Sandy Creek Nature Center,...
accgov.com
"Glitter Girls" at Heard Park
Our mission is to build, educate, and empower young girls to be the best version of themselves through knowledge, awareness, development, and self discipline. Some activities include, but are not limited to taking trips, teaching self care, career/skill development, and goal setting. Remember to have fun!. Ages: 9 - 14.
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
accesswdun.com
‘They’ve got a lot to offer’; Good News at Noon opens new transition shelter for Gainesville homeless
Good News at Noon Director Ken Gossage was surrounded by donors, volunteers and interested Gainesville residents Saturday morning as the ribbon for the new homeless transition shelter was cut and tours were given. It was an event filled with smiles, hugs, hearty food and lively music. The previous location for...
accgov.com
Indigenous Peoples' Day Holiday Hours
Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services parks will operate under regular hours of operation on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Facilities and Sandy Creek Park will be closed. Facilities and Sandy Creek Park will reopen Tuesday, October 11 under regular hours of operation. For more information, please call (706) 613-3800.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Atlanta residents talk frustrations, benefits of I-285 projected expected to cause delays for 8 months
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Plenty more traffic back-ups are expected along Interstate 285 in the area of Georgia 400 as that area becomes the epicenter of a major bridge demolition and reconstruction project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is warning drivers to take an alternate route. They say...
accgov.com
The Athens Farmers Market at Bishop Park
The Athens Farmers Market exists to provide an economic, educational, and cultural connection between community members, farmers, and artisans. The Athens Farmer Market is open Saturdays, March 5 through December 17 from 8:00 a.m. - noon at Bishop Park.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
WYFF4.com
Confiscated baby lemurs find a new home at a Georgia zoo, officials say
Two baby lemurs have found a new home at an exotic and farm animal rescue in Georgia. That's according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Officials said the young lemurs were taken to the Haven Zoo in Hart County. They said an 8-week-old male lemur was found in an...
Fair Food: here’s what’s on the menu at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival
Food and rides ready to wow everyone heading to the Cumming Country Fair & Festival from Oct. 6-16(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) For some people, the biggest thrills at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival come from the food, not the rides.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR and MFD are battling a house fire on in the Mount Vernon Community
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire on Powers Road in the Mount Vernon community. At about 7:20 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the house was already heavily...
How to spend your weekend in the classic city of Athens, Georgia
Though it’s home to the University of Georgia, the first state-chartered university in the country, Athens is more than a college town. The post How to spend your weekend in the classic city of Athens, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
Funeral arrangements announced for star high school football player gunned down at Lawrenceville mall
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The funeral service for a star high school football player who was shot to death Wednesday night has been announced. Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
accesswdun.com
Cumming issues Boil Water Advisory
The City of Cumming is issuing a boil water advisory for various streets in the area after a waterline was ruptured. The affected streets include:. Citizens who live in this area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted. The city says the BWA is expected to be lifted by Friday, Oct. 7.
1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
fox5atlanta.com
Commerce vs. Social Circle
Social Circle is building off its first season over 500 since 2006. Meanwhile, Commerce has made the playoffs every year since 1996 and spoiler alert, they're gonna make it again this year.
