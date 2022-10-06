ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Brother of Suspect in Deaths of Kidnapped Calif. Family Arrested

Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office The brother of the suspect accused of kidnapping and killing a California family has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. In a post shared Friday on Facebook, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested Thursday evening. "Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Alberto Salgado...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
1 dead, 3 injured in shootout near Merced City Hall in California's Central Valley

Three people, including two 16-year-olds, were arrested Saturday in connection with a shootout that killed a man and injured three other people, Merced, California police said. The deceased was identified as Elyas Jerry Aguilar, 18, according to the Merced Police Department. The wounded victims were taken to trauma centers; their...
MERCED, CA
Update: Merced police arrest 3 in a deadly shooting that happened among group of youths

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting early Saturday that left a teenager dead among a large gathering of youths at a parking garage in Merced. A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and other weapons and gang charges, police said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.
MERCED, CA
Merced County, CA
California Crime & Safety
Deadly shooting at market in Merced County is under investigation by Sheriff’s Office

A shooting Friday night at a market in Merced County killed one person, who was described only as a male juvenile by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir. The young person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
