Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office The brother of the suspect accused of kidnapping and killing a California family has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. In a post shared Friday on Facebook, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested Thursday evening. "Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Alberto Salgado...

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO