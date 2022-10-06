Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
desotocountynews.com
Gators chomp Tigers for key region victory
The Lake Cormorant football Gators, knowing the challenge they face the following Friday with perennial 5A state championship contender and region rival West Point, knew their game against Saltillo this week could be considered a “must win” toward having a shot at the playoffs. But, the Gators (3-4/2-1) came through with a solid 42-18 victory over the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 7 at Lake Cormorant, as they used four touchdown runs from running back Curdarrius Bullock to get the victory over the visiting Tigers (2-5/1-2).
desotocountynews.com
Bears drop Trojans in Thursday night tilt
Photo: Noah Oigbokie of Northpoint runs for a gain on a play Thursday night against Davidson Academy, Tenn. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thursday night football for Northpoint Christian School fans was not found on Prime Video, although with the early 5:30 p.m. start time, they could be home in time to watch the second half of the Colts and the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Watch Memphis vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
The Memphis Tigers and the Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 7 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. Memphis made easy work of the Temple Owls last week...
desotocountynews.com
Memphis Americans to be part of World Futsal League
The Memphis Americans has announced its membership in the World Futsal League (WFL) and its intention to compete in the inaugural season, scheduled to kick off this summer. The team will supplement its National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) schedule which runs from December – April, annually, with its participation in this new league.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
desotocountynews.com
Active shooter call at DeSoto Central a hoax
Law enforcement, first responders, and concerned residents respond to incident. DeSoto Central High School was among a number of schools in Mississippi that today received a hoax call from unknown someone(s) of an active shooter inside their school. The call brought out a large contingent of law enforcement from across the county, first responders, and concerned people and parents who stood watch of what was happening.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
desotocountynews.com
Running the streets for books
Photo: Over 350 runners check their watches for times as they start Saturday’s Hernando Water Tower 10K race. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hundreds were running, sprinting, jogging, and even walking the streets of Hernando Saturday morning for the 13th annual Hernando Water Tower 10K race. The annual race provides the city a chance to show itself off at a tourism driver for those who come in to take part. Between the run itself and the post-race activities it becomes a fun event. Post-race festivities featured live music by regional musicians along with food and beverages provided by local vendors.
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
desotocountynews.com
Meet us at the fair!
Your Treasury is heading back to the Trade Mart this week for the State Fair, and we couldn’t be more excited! Our Unclaimed Money and College Savings teams will be there, ready to assist you from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m every day of the Fair (except Sunday). If meeting our team isn’t enough reason to stop by, read on to learn about some cash we’ll be distributing over the next week or so!
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
localmemphis.com
Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
