Photo: Over 350 runners check their watches for times as they start Saturday’s Hernando Water Tower 10K race. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hundreds were running, sprinting, jogging, and even walking the streets of Hernando Saturday morning for the 13th annual Hernando Water Tower 10K race. The annual race provides the city a chance to show itself off at a tourism driver for those who come in to take part. Between the run itself and the post-race activities it becomes a fun event. Post-race festivities featured live music by regional musicians along with food and beverages provided by local vendors.

HERNANDO, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO