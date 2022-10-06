Read full article on original website
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KEVN
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
Medical homes provide consistent care for children and help parents make informed decisions. The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather.
custercountychronicle.com
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
KEVN
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown. Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago. Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out...
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
KEVN
Cool Today, but Sunny and Milder this Weekend!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lingering low clouds and patchy fog will dissipate by afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be chilly today, but dry, milder air moves for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s, with 70s on Native American Day. Next week looks dry overall...
KEVN
5th annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk set to happen on Native American Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The upcoming annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian boarding school. “The memorial is intended to be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance,” said Kibbe Brown and Amy Sazue, organizers of the...
KEVN
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
KEVN
South Dakota Mines invests in student success
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, South Dakota Mines dedicated the Vanderboom Office of Student Success, honoring alumnus Steve Vanderboom and his wife, Julie. The couple donated $1 million to the school to expand and renovate the office in Deveraux Library. While the focus of the student success office...
KEVN
Stevens girls tennis team wins state title
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up out at Sioux Park on Friday. Stevens captured the team championship with 479 points. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Lincoln finished second and 3rd.
KEVN
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for proposals to develop a traffic and corridor analysis study on the area of Highway 14-16 and Radar Hill Road. This comes after the Rapid City MPO started to see a recent shift in development east...
KEVN
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City
newscenter1.tv
Check out what’s happening on the 1st day of the Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — After cancellations due to COVID-19 for the past two years, the Black Hills Powwow is starting Friday at The Monument, and the first day is filled with plenty of activities. Champion singers and dancers will fill the arena along with a great head staff. Some...
kotatv.com
Much cooler temperatures to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, clouds will increase to overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few spots will drop into the 30s. A few showers are possible by morning, especially north. Cloudy skies will linger for Thursday in much of western...
KEVN
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
KEVN
Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. The Rapid City Police Department partnered with students in an effort to wipe out graffiti in communities. “It’s beneficial to the community and...
