The Independent

The jet that could get you from London to New York in 80 minutes

A nuclear-powered high speed plane could be heading to the market, which would allow passengers to fly from London to New York in 80 minutes.The “Hyper Sting” is a new aircraft design by Oscar Viñals, a Spanish industrial and concept designer, which would fly at three times the speed of sound. The striking name is inspired by the jet’s pointed design.Viñals said: “The fuselage would have the shape of a ‘big sting’ with a very sharp ‘nose’, that would have the function to control the front airflow (pressure/speed), in order to redistribute it over the central part and over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Pope Francis to canonize ‘father of migrants’ a saint

Pope Francis plans to canonize a bishop known for advocating for migrants as a saint on Sunday, multiple news outlets reported. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who served as a bishop for the city of Piacenza in northern Italy for almost 30 years in the late 1800s, supported migrants’ rights during a period that saw significant migration from Europe to the Americas, according to Religious News Service (RNS).
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

An American Tourist Just Smashed Two Ancient Roman Statues In The Vatican After Being Denied Permission To See The Pope

The busted-up busts were of "minor figures" but were nailed to their displays inside the Galleria Chiaramonte of the Museo Chariamonti, part of the Vatican Museums. On Oct. 5, 2022, an American tourist visiting the Vatican was apparently so enraged that he wasn’t allowed to see the Pope, he threw a tantrum and destroyed two 2,000-year-old Roman sculptures on his way out.
RELIGION
ValleyCentral

Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier. Julia started Saturday as a tropical storm, but gained power most of the day and became a Category 1 hurricane shortly before it veered slightly south of San […]
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest

French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime

The Prince of Wales will warn that too many lives are being destroyed and too many species are facing extinction due to “sinister” illegal wildlife crime. William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday – his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.
PETS
The Associated Press

Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college —...
WORLD
travelnoire.com

Romaine Welds Is The First Jamaican To Visit Every Country In The World

From finding a Jamaican restaurant in Finland to distinctly Jamaican music and billboards in East Timor, he a found home wherever he journeyed. While the Jamaican diaspora is notably vast, there were certain communities that even surprised Romaine while traveling. He even sett himself a mini challenge of hearing a Bob Marley track in every country in the world. Places as far as Bora Bora didn’t disappointment him on this front. Traveling revealed a side of humanity that is playful and beautiful and worth the curiosity. He tells me about each of these moments and the smile in his voice is obvious and encouraging.
TRAVEL
William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 7

East Germany Created and the Birth of the United Nations. West Germany (Green) East Germany (Red).Wikimedia Commons. On this day in history, October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic.

