From finding a Jamaican restaurant in Finland to distinctly Jamaican music and billboards in East Timor, he a found home wherever he journeyed. While the Jamaican diaspora is notably vast, there were certain communities that even surprised Romaine while traveling. He even sett himself a mini challenge of hearing a Bob Marley track in every country in the world. Places as far as Bora Bora didn’t disappointment him on this front. Traveling revealed a side of humanity that is playful and beautiful and worth the curiosity. He tells me about each of these moments and the smile in his voice is obvious and encouraging.

