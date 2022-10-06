Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!. When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration. "We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively. And that's exactly what they did. On...
The jet that could get you from London to New York in 80 minutes
A nuclear-powered high speed plane could be heading to the market, which would allow passengers to fly from London to New York in 80 minutes.The “Hyper Sting” is a new aircraft design by Oscar Viñals, a Spanish industrial and concept designer, which would fly at three times the speed of sound. The striking name is inspired by the jet’s pointed design.Viñals said: “The fuselage would have the shape of a ‘big sting’ with a very sharp ‘nose’, that would have the function to control the front airflow (pressure/speed), in order to redistribute it over the central part and over...
Pope Francis to canonize ‘father of migrants’ a saint
Pope Francis plans to canonize a bishop known for advocating for migrants as a saint on Sunday, multiple news outlets reported. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who served as a bishop for the city of Piacenza in northern Italy for almost 30 years in the late 1800s, supported migrants’ rights during a period that saw significant migration from Europe to the Americas, according to Religious News Service (RNS).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
howafrica.com
This Man Born Out Of Wedlock Became America’s First Black Millionaire When Gold Was Found On His Property In 1840s
He was a man of many “firsts”. A mixed-race man born out of wedlock in St. Croix, Danish West Indies, William Alexander Leidesdorff went on to become the first Black millionaire when gold was found on his property not too long before he passed away in 1848. Living...
I flew on Alaska Airlines from Seattle to New Jersey in economy and the Boeing 737 wasn't as amenity-heavy as competitors but I'd still book again
Despite the lack of inflight entertainment screens, the product offered exactly what I needed for the transcontinental flight.
allthatsinteresting.com
An American Tourist Just Smashed Two Ancient Roman Statues In The Vatican After Being Denied Permission To See The Pope
The busted-up busts were of "minor figures" but were nailed to their displays inside the Galleria Chiaramonte of the Museo Chariamonti, part of the Vatican Museums. On Oct. 5, 2022, an American tourist visiting the Vatican was apparently so enraged that he wasn’t allowed to see the Pope, he threw a tantrum and destroyed two 2,000-year-old Roman sculptures on his way out.
Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier. Julia started Saturday as a tropical storm, but gained power most of the day and became a Category 1 hurricane shortly before it veered slightly south of San […]
RELATED PEOPLE
IFLScience
René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest
French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
Abel: Sun City pastor offers tribute to English queen
Let's take a walk down memory lane. What year was it?
Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime
The Prince of Wales will warn that too many lives are being destroyed and too many species are facing extinction due to “sinister” illegal wildlife crime. William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday – his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.
PETS・
Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com
Romaine Welds Is The First Jamaican To Visit Every Country In The World
From finding a Jamaican restaurant in Finland to distinctly Jamaican music and billboards in East Timor, he a found home wherever he journeyed. While the Jamaican diaspora is notably vast, there were certain communities that even surprised Romaine while traveling. He even sett himself a mini challenge of hearing a Bob Marley track in every country in the world. Places as far as Bora Bora didn’t disappointment him on this front. Traveling revealed a side of humanity that is playful and beautiful and worth the curiosity. He tells me about each of these moments and the smile in his voice is obvious and encouraging.
allthatsinteresting.com
39 Historic Photos Of Expeditions Into Mesoamerica And South America, From Chichén Itzá To Copán
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, explorations into the jungles of South and Central America uncovered ancient ruins hidden under vegetation — revealing the rich history of the people who once lived there. 39 Historic Photos Of Expeditions Into Mesoamerica And South America, From Chichén Itzá To Copán...
deseret.com
Notre Dame restoration project is reported to be finished on the 5th anniversary of the fire
Notre Dame’s restoration project is set to be completed on the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the structure in April 2019. The current reopening date is planned to take place on April 15, 2024, exactly five years after the damage was done. In the spring of this...
This Day in History: October 7
East Germany Created and the Birth of the United Nations. West Germany (Green) East Germany (Red).Wikimedia Commons. On this day in history, October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic.
Comments / 0