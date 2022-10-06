ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment

The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
GALESBURG, IL
#Galesburg Public Library
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them

PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
PEORIA, IL
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
DAVENPORT, IA
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport

Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
DAVENPORT, IA
City
Galesburg, IL
The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services. Davenport residents can take the survey...
DAVENPORT, IA
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Village of East Davenport gets "hoppy" Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a chilly Saturday expected for October 8th, you can warm up with some regional craft brews in the Village of East Davenport. The village will host its first-ever Village Hops event along 11th street. The event will feature more than 25 regional craft beers. If...
DAVENPORT, IA
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA

