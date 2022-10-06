Read full article on original website
Moline gets road win at Galesburg
Moline traveled to Galesburg and picked up the win 55-10.
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
WIU aims to expand enrollment, economy after breaking ground on new center for performing arts
MACOMB, Ill. — A group of Western Illinois University programs is seeing new life after years of challenges with enrollment and finances. WIU broke ground on its long-awaited new center for performing arts on Friday, Oct. 7, and school leaders and Illinois state officials gathered at its Macomb campus for the ceremony.
25newsnow.com
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them
PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries in Galesburg: Neighbor witnesses water heater lifted from abandoned house
At 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a cart valued at $200 was reported stolen from a pumpkin stand in the 500 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive. The theft occurred at some point overnight. At 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a wallet and $300 cash was reported stolen from a...
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services. Davenport residents can take the survey...
Village of East Davenport gets "hoppy" Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a chilly Saturday expected for October 8th, you can warm up with some regional craft brews in the Village of East Davenport. The village will host its first-ever Village Hops event along 11th street. The event will feature more than 25 regional craft beers. If...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a bronze cast art piece was stolen out of a storage unit in May. Several units at U-Store-It at 4700 44th Street Moline, were burglarized on May 6, according to police. One of the items reported stolen is a unique bronze cast art piece.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
KWQC
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
WQAD
Your Week 7 Fan of the Night is ...
Brian Stocking's students! (AKA, Davenport West's student section.)
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Decomposed body found in Knox County storage unit after complaint of suspicious odor
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — State and local authorities are investigating after an odor complaint uncovered a decomposing body in a Knox County storage unit on Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 6 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to storage units located at 105 East 3rd St....
