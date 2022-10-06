Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Are Up as Investors Await Inflation Data
Stock futures are rising slightly Wednesday as investors look ahead to inflation data and earnings in the coming days that may provide insight into the future health of the economy. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 48 points, or 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.15%, while futures...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the U.S. due later stateside. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.48% lower and the Topix was down 0.62%. Toshiba's stock rose more than 9% after local...
Jim Cramer Says to Avoid Stocks in the ‘House of Pain' Nasdaq 100 Index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
Crypto Prices Are Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Bitcoin Holds at $19,000
Cryptocurrencies were slightly higher on Wednesday after investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected inflation report in anticipation of another key inflation indicator due to come out on Thursday. The price of bitcoin edged higher by about 0.4% and was trading at $19,072.00, while ether rose 0.6% to $1,290.73. The September producer...
Here's How Uber-Rich Pass Wealth to Heirs Tax-Free When Markets Are Down
Grantor-retained annuity trusts, or "Grats," are a wealth-transfer technique that shift investment growth out of an estate to heirs tax-free. They generally work best for assets like stocks that have fallen in value and are expected to rebound relatively quickly. Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy Americans have reportedly...
Cash Is King Again as Money Managers Are in No Rush to Embrace Risk With Fed Raising Rates
Cash, one of the most hated corners of the market for years, is getting some newfound love from money managers as the Federal Reserve's firm commitment to rate hikes roiled nearly every other asset class. Global money market funds saw $89 billion of inflows for the week ending Oct. 7,...
The Yen May Be Weak, But Japan's Tourism Isn't Expected to Get a ‘Bona Fide' Rebound Without Chinese Visitors
The Japanese yen's slump against the U.S. dollar has sparked some worry in Japan, but that could encourage more travelers to visit the country again, according to analysts — though they say a significant rebound in the tourism sector won't happen without the return of Chinese tourists. After more...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
Inflation Cut in Half: Moody's Analytics' Mark Zandi Sees Major Relief Within Six Months
The U.S. will see inflation cut in half within six months, according to Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics. His call, which comes on the cusp of another key inflation report, hinges on oil prices staying at current levels, supply chain problems continuing to ease and vehicle prices starting to roll over.
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, Pepsi, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Wednesday:. Moderna — Shares of Moderna surged 8.28% after the drug maker announced it will partner with Merck to jointly develop and sell a cancer vaccine. Moderna's vaccine is being studied in combination with Merck's Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma in a Phase 2 trial.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Confirms It's on Track to Meet Conservative 2022 Production Targets
Lucid said it's on track to build between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air electric luxury sedans in 2022, in line with its August guidance. The company built more than 2,200 Airs in the third quarter, and delivered about 1,400 to customers. Lucid has cut its production guidance twice this...
Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat
President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
Polestar Unveils a New $84,000 Electric SUV It's Hoping Will Help Cement Its Foothold in the U.S.
The new Polestar 3 is an electric five-passenger SUV with over 500 horsepower available. The first version will be fully loaded and priced at $84,000, but lower-cost trims will follow. Production will start in China next fall and in the U.S. in mid-2024. Swedish EV maker Polestar on Wednesday unveiled...
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
USA Rugby Pool Announced for 2022 Hong Kong Sevens
It’s almost time for a new season of rugby sevens. Following Australia’s first ever series title win in August and Fiji’s World Cup triumph in September, the next tournament on the slate is the 2022 Hong Kong Sevens, taking place from Nov. 4-6. Hong Kong will kick...
Harvard Expert: The Twitter Deal Could Be Bad for Elon Musk—and for the Rest of Us
Elon Musk's controversial bid to buy Twitter could be bad news — for both the world's richest person and the general public, a Harvard expert says. The pending $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform could financially damage Musk's other companies, keep his eyes away from crucial research and development efforts and negatively impact the country's public discourse, says Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic.
Fed: Doing too little to fight inflation worse than doing too much
Federal Reserve officials have signaled they plan to continue with strict measures to fight U.S. inflation and tame demand for nearly everything.
