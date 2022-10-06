ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Are Up as Investors Await Inflation Data

Stock futures are rising slightly Wednesday as investors look ahead to inflation data and earnings in the coming days that may provide insight into the future health of the economy. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 48 points, or 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.15%, while futures...
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the U.S. due later stateside. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.48% lower and the Topix was down 0.62%. Toshiba's stock rose more than 9% after local...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Avoid Stocks in the ‘House of Pain' Nasdaq 100 Index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, Pepsi, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Wednesday:. Moderna — Shares of Moderna surged 8.28% after the drug maker announced it will partner with Merck to jointly develop and sell a cancer vaccine. Moderna's vaccine is being studied in combination with Merck's Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma in a Phase 2 trial.
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
NBC Chicago

Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat

President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
NBC Chicago

USA Rugby Pool Announced for 2022 Hong Kong Sevens

It’s almost time for a new season of rugby sevens. Following Australia’s first ever series title win in August and Fiji’s World Cup triumph in September, the next tournament on the slate is the 2022 Hong Kong Sevens, taking place from Nov. 4-6. Hong Kong will kick...
NBC Chicago

Harvard Expert: The Twitter Deal Could Be Bad for Elon Musk—and for the Rest of Us

Elon Musk's controversial bid to buy Twitter could be bad news — for both the world's richest person and the general public, a Harvard expert says. The pending $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform could financially damage Musk's other companies, keep his eyes away from crucial research and development efforts and negatively impact the country's public discourse, says Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic.
