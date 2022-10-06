TCU at Kansas odds, picks and predictions

The 18th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) travel to Lawrence to battle the equally undefeated No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 1-0) Saturday at noon ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the TCU vs. Kansas odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

QB Max Duggan has the Horned Frogs cruising in 2022. After a 55-24 trouncing of Oklahoma last Saturday, TCU comes in to battle Kansas and QB Jalon Daniels, who defeated visiting Iowa State 14-11 last week.

This is the second sell out in Lawrence this season, something which has not happened since the 2009 season for Kansas. The days are past when the administration is telling anyone in the area to come in for free in hopes the Jayhawks pull off a victory. This week, the tickets are harder to find than the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa. And with good reason. These teams are both fun and exciting to watch. Both teams can score. Before last week, the Jayhawks were averaging 38 points per game this season. TCU has averaged 48.5 points in its 4 games.

TCU at Kansas odds

Moneyline (ML): TCU -250 (bet $25 to win $100) | Kansas +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

TCU -250 (bet $25 to win $100) | Kansas +200 (bet $100 to win $200) Against the spread (ATS): TCU -6.5 (-112) | Kansas +6.5 (-108)

TCU -6.5 (-112) | Kansas +6.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 68.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

TCU at Kansas picks and predictions

Prediction

TCU 41 Kansas 37

NO BET.

Unless you want to make a wager in Kansas, this line is too high to bet on.

Lean toward underdog KANSAS +6.5 (-108).

Both these teams are having magical seasons. The Horned Frogs are coming off a massive 55-24 victory against Oklahoma. The fear now is a letdown. If they have do, they could easily lose against a good Kansas team. With this in mind, I am leaning towards taking the Jayhawks to cover, and win at home. But I will play it safe and use the points to my advantage and avoid the moneyline.

BET OVER 68.5 (-108) in this one.

In a weekend full of Big 12 games which will harken back to past times, this is going to be another shootout. Along with the Red River Rivalry and the Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State game, this is the 3rd of those games which should be into the 70s by the end of the game. So, getting a number in the 60s, even the high 60s makes it a good play.

OVER 68.5 (-108) is my FAVORITE PLAY in this one.

