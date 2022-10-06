Read full article on original website
Eureka City Manager reacts to school board opposing one-way project
EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday's night Eureka City Schools board meeting, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided trustees with a presentation on one-way project options near Washington Elementary School. Trustees questioned the safety of the plan for students and proceeded to oppose the project as a whole. "They've made...
Eureka City Council Candidates for Third and Fifth Ward Field Questions on Homelessness, Job Creation, Sea Level Rise and More During Wednesday Night Forum
Election time is near, and that means campaign forum season is in full swing!. On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters partnered with KEET-TV to host a candidate forum for the Eureka City Council candidates for Eureka’s Third and Fifth Wards. Moderator Anne Hartline asked the four candidates – Mario Fernandez and John Fullerton, who are running in Ward Three, and Nicholas Kohl and Renee Contreras-De Loach, who are running in Ward Five – questions submitted by the public, providing the voters with a better idea of each candidate’s experience, where they stand on local issues and what they’re priorities will be, if elected.
County of Humboldt offices closed on Monday
EUREKA, Calif. — The County of Humboldt Offices will be closed next Monday, Oct. 10, while they undergo mandatory training. Humboldt County employees will have an all-hands training day, focusing on subjects like diversity, equity, inclusion, workplace safety, and sexual harassment. The Humboldt County Superior Court will remain open...
All County Offices Closed for Employee Training Monday
All County of Humboldt Offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Oct. 10 for All Hands Training Day. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Someone, in Humboldt County, should be trained...
Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees oppose one-way streets near Washington Elementary
EUREKA, Calif. — During Thursday's Eureka City Schools' meeting, the Board of trustees passed a motion declaring they are "adamantly" opposed to the one-way project near Washington Elementary School. Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided the school district' with a presentation on the one-way proposal on Dolbeer and Chester...
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson releases report, alleges city investigation was biased
ARCATA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson alleges a recent investigation into claims he sexually harassed a city staff member is biased. On Tuesday, Watson released a report of his own conducted by Baker Street Investigations (BSI), who he hired to look at the initial investigation by Karen Kramer of Kramer Workplace Investigations (KWI) against him.
Some Humboldt County sample ballots containing error in Measure Q wording
FERNDALE, Calif. — Some Humboldt county voters should keep an eye on their sample ballots for an error in one of the measures. The error is in the impartial analysis of Measure Q, a Ferndale United School District bond. It reads, "an annual tax obligation of 21 dollars under this measure" when it should read, "an annual tax obligation of "210 dollars under this measure".
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday Morning
Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata was under a short lockdown late Saturday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, David Neal, chief executive of the hospital, confirmed with the Outpost this afternoon. The threat occurred at about 11:55 a.m., Neal said, when the hospital received a call from...
Error Discovered in Humboldt County Voter Information Guide
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states,...
Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit
Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
Humboldt County surfer kicks shark's head to survive attack
ARCATA, Humboldt County — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the attacker's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to...
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
Suspect in Mad River Hospital Bomb Threat Known for ‘Behavioral Health’ Issues, Arcata Police Say; No Actual Threat to Hospital
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
A Tour Through the Half-Built Dream Mansion of Travis Schneider, Who Remains Hopeful Amid Mounting Permit Problems
Travis Schneider is optimistic. He’s optimistic about the future of his family’s partially built dream home despite a snowballing collection of permit violations, ongoing conflict with local tribes and a very public controversy over racist comments Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio made while advocating for Schneider’s permits.
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning
This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
Humboldt’s Bomb Squad Called In to Dispose of Explosive Device in Willow Creek
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 4, 2022, at about 7:40 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 39000 block of State Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible explosive device. The reporting party told...
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
