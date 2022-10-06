Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg cruises to homecoming victory over South Charleston
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another one here Friday night on homecoming at Stadium Field as the host Big Reds used a big third quarter to run away from South Charleston, 52-17, in a Mountain State Athletic Conference clash. The Black...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
South takes Fall Brawl
PARKERSBURG — Payton Mackey’s kill sealed match point for Parkersburg South here Saturday afternoon inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as the Patriots won their own Fall Brawl by knocking off Huntington 21-25, 25-19 and 25-14. Neither the Patriots nor the Highlanders of head coach Anne Marie Serrano qualified as the top seed out of pool play. Those honors went to Ritchie County and Magnolia, but the Blue Eagles were eliminated by the Highlanders — 25-19 and 25-20 — while the Patriots bested Ritchie County 25-17 and 25-23 in the semifinals.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State plays host to Charleston
GLENVILLE — University of Charleston head coach Quinn Sanders’ program was picked third in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll. The Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) enter their noon Saturday kickoff against visiting Glenville State following a 49-24 setback at Notre Dame last weekend. UC’s other MEC loss came earlier this season to Frostburg State, which was slotted behind ND in the preseason poll.
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Looking at football team entrances
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of the great Friday night rituals at high school football games are teams’ entrances onto the field. At Cabell Midland home games, Daniel Nida leads the Knights out on his motorcycle. “It’s just an adrenaline rush for the kids,” Nida said. Many...
WSAZ
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are winding down the regular season in high school football, and teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were fighting for playoff contention. The Parkersburg Big Reds break its three-game losing streak by defeating South Charleston 52-17 at Stadium Field. In a WVSSAC Class A showdown, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bowler Duane Smith honored to join Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG — Duane Smith, the co-proprietor of Pike Street Lanes, was more than honored following his induction last month into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame. The 1986 Parkersburg South graduate, who earned his degree in sports management at West Virginia University, still owns the city record high series of 878 he rolled at Pike Street Lanes.
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week trophy found its way to the home of the Black Walnut Festival, where the Roane County Raiders are off to the best start in school history. “We’ve returned a lot of guys off a quarterfinal playoff team last year,”...
Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady
Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown beats Wood County Christian, St. John
WILLIAMSTOWN — Defending Class A state champion Williamstown made the short trek to Wood County Christian here Thursday night and swept the host Wildcats and St. John Central to improve to 25-5. The Yellowjackets of head coach Rachelle Cole, who were originally set to compete at Hurricane, routed the Irish 25-4 and 25-7 after the host Wildcats opened the triangular with a 25-6 and 25-7 triumph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ironton High School
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday Night Lights Friday morning at Ironton High School with an early morning pep rally. The fighting tigers will take on Coal Grove Friday, October 7 for a 7 p.m. match up.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Rod Run & Doo Wop returns to Charleston, West Virginia
Rod Run & Doo Wop festivities are continuing all weekend on Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston. More than 750 vehicles have been brought in from across the country for this year’s event. On Friday, the organizers of the Rod Run & Doo Wop honored the military with a Certificate of Appreciation honoring all branches of […]
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Comments / 0