PARKERSBURG — Payton Mackey’s kill sealed match point for Parkersburg South here Saturday afternoon inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as the Patriots won their own Fall Brawl by knocking off Huntington 21-25, 25-19 and 25-14. Neither the Patriots nor the Highlanders of head coach Anne Marie Serrano qualified as the top seed out of pool play. Those honors went to Ritchie County and Magnolia, but the Blue Eagles were eliminated by the Highlanders — 25-19 and 25-20 — while the Patriots bested Ritchie County 25-17 and 25-23 in the semifinals.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO