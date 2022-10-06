ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 5

Shelton Williams
2d ago

It's apparent you know nothing about the history of our community. Lemon Playground has produced sports professionals including a Hall of Famer, engineers, dentists, PHDs, teachers and a host of other professionals. We produce one of the most consistent academic, and winning programs for our kids in the Parish. I suggest you know what you're talking about before you make such racist and idiotic comments going forward. You just never know someone from my hood could end up saving your life one day especially if you go to Ochsner hospital.

Reply
3
Related
NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Avondale, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Jefferson Parish, LA
Education
City
Bridge City, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
theadvocate.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Running Track#Parks And Recreation#Linus K12#Parks Recreation#Lemon Playground
houmatimes.com

Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event

Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WWL-TV

NOPD mishandles Jay Banks, Noonie Man dispute

NEW ORLEANS — In February 2021, then-New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks showed up at the house of Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste after the two exchanged angry calls following a political dispute. Batiste, a well-known community activist, is also a Mardi Gras Indian, twice a candidate for elected office, and one of the organizers of the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy