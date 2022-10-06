Read full article on original website
my40.tv
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville
“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
Asheville's new breweries elevate city's beer scene
Asheville's beer scene is evolving to new levels, Axios' resident beer geek John Frank found on a recent tour. State of play: A decade ago, I wrote a beer column for the News & Observer about how Wicked Weed Brewing and the arrival of national brewers — Oskar Blues, New Belgium and Sierra Nevada — planted the city firmly on the beer map.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution
Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
WYFF4.com
Couple creates creepy Halloween house in Franklin just for the smiles, scare of it
FRANKLIN, N.C. — Her friend calls it the coolest Halloween house in town and says "the entire property will creep you out." Denise Gallo first told WYFF News 4 about the elaborately decorated house on Lickskillet Road, in Franklin, North Carolina, but it's something you just have to see to believe.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America
Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
wjhl.com
45th Annual Woolly Worm Festival coming to Banner Elk, NC.
Jason DeWitt from Banner Elk, gets us ready for the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival happening October 15th & 16th!. For more information call 828-898-5605 or go to woollyworm.com.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
New North Carolina Trail: Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail Network Grows
A new link in North Carolina’s emerging Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail is now open to the public. Starting on the south side of Highway 74A, Strawberry Gap Trail climbs three strenuous miles along the Eastern Continental Divide, weaving through rhododendron thickets and boulder-strewn woodlands. At the halfway point,...
WYFF4.com
Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home
TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
themaconcountynews.com
Town to look into old AMC as rental housing
During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
my40.tv
Manufactured or mobile homes now part of Asheville's affordable housing conversation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is considering a change to zoning regulations to allow the replacement of manufactured, or mobile homes, on sites where they previously existed. "I lived in one for a while, and it's affordable," Asheville Development Services planning coordinator Ricky Hurley said. "Affordable...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
businesstodaync.com
North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million
Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
WBTV
The 'Cleveland County Fair Kid' Talks About His New Celebrity Status
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The Cleveland County Fair is now underway. Updated: 3 hours ago. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
asheville.com
NCDOT Announces Merrimon Conversion to Start Oct. 10th
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin a two-night process of converting Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) from Midland Road to W. T. Weaver Boulevard into a three-lane configuration the evening of Oct. 10. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a...
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
