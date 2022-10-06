Read full article on original website
Related
Chilling update in Merced kidnapping as eerie similarities between deadly abduction and suspect’s past crimes revealed
EERIE similarities between the deadly Merced family abduction and the suspect's past crimes have been revealed. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including a baby, were found dead in a field. Salgado is accused of kidnapping and killing...
NBC San Diego
Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4
The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
NBC San Diego
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Slain California family, suspect had long dispute
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” a sheriff said Thursday. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Who Is Jesus Salgado? Man Arrested After California Family Found Dead
"There is a special place in hell for this guy," Merced County's sheriff said about the suspect.
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
RELATED PEOPLE
A kidnapped baby, parents and uncle are found dead in California
A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.
4 kidnapped Calif. family members, including 8-month-old, have been found dead, sheriff says
Four members of a central California family, including an 8-month-old, who were kidnapped two days ago have been found dead, the Merced County sheriff said Wednesday night. “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vernon Warnke said at a news conference. “We found the four people from the kidnapping, and they are in fact deceased.”
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
Search continues for kidnapped California family: ‘Please let them go’
The search continues for a kidnapped family of four in California. One of the missing is just 8-months-old, authorities say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
CHP's message to parents after recent crashes involving children
In the last month, the Buellton CHP office handled 53 collisions and officers say two of those involved children who were not restrained in car seats or seatbelts.
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as teen who went missing in 1969
Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
People
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0