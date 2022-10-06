ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Coat giveaway to begin Oct. 18 at Eblen Charities in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 coats and winter items were collected during this year's Spring Clean Coat Drive, and those garments will be distributed later this month. Eblen Charities Coat Distribution is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution

Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City Council & the Jones Park Situation

Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Asheville#Pottery#Art#Apprentice##A South Arts#American#Indian
themaconcountynews.com

Town to look into old AMC as rental housing

During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
FRANKLIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone

On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
my40.tv

5th Annual News 13 Pet Project scheduled for Oct. 21

WLOS — Once again, the News 13 family is teaming up with local humane societies and animal rescue organizations in an effort to help find forever homes for local pets. The 5th annual News 13 Pet Project will be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm at Hunter Subaru’s new location in Fletcher at 220 Hunter Airport Drive.
FLETCHER, NC
my40.tv

Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy