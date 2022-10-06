Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Coat giveaway to begin Oct. 18 at Eblen Charities in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 coats and winter items were collected during this year's Spring Clean Coat Drive, and those garments will be distributed later this month. Eblen Charities Coat Distribution is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,...
New North Carolina Trail: Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail Network Grows
A new link in North Carolina’s emerging Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail is now open to the public. Starting on the south side of Highway 74A, Strawberry Gap Trail climbs three strenuous miles along the Eastern Continental Divide, weaving through rhododendron thickets and boulder-strewn woodlands. At the halfway point,...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
my40.tv
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
my40.tv
Haywood County Fair kicks off 4-day run at Smoky Mountain Event Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Fair, rescheduled from the summer, is kicking off its 4-day run Thursday, Oct. 6!. Held at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, the fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. It was rescheduled from its original August dates due to the heat at that time of year.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution
Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
themaconcountynews.com
Town to look into old AMC as rental housing
During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
Mountain Xpress
Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone
On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WBTV
The 'Cleveland County Fair Kid' Talks About His New Celebrity Status
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The Cleveland County Fair is now underway. Updated: 3 hours ago. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews. We go to North Carolina to see the unbeaten Andrews Wildcats. Video courtesy of WLOS in Asheville.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
WYFF4.com
Couple creates creepy Halloween house in Franklin just for the smiles, scare of it
FRANKLIN, N.C. — Her friend calls it the coolest Halloween house in town and says "the entire property will creep you out." Denise Gallo first told WYFF News 4 about the elaborately decorated house on Lickskillet Road, in Franklin, North Carolina, but it's something you just have to see to believe.
Suspended Furman Professor responds to allegations of white supremacy ties
The professor at an Upstate to University accused of having ties to white supremacist groups has admitted he was the infamous 2017 rally in Virginia.
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
my40.tv
5th Annual News 13 Pet Project scheduled for Oct. 21
WLOS — Once again, the News 13 family is teaming up with local humane societies and animal rescue organizations in an effort to help find forever homes for local pets. The 5th annual News 13 Pet Project will be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm at Hunter Subaru’s new location in Fletcher at 220 Hunter Airport Drive.
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
my40.tv
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
