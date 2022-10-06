ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area

The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

