Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Average gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties drop again after setting records
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the third consecutive day after rising to a record.
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Record Largest Decreases Since Aug. 6
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties recorded their largest decreases since Aug. 6 Friday, two days after rising to record highs.
mynewsla.com
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area
The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale
The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
ABC7 is giving away a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
Chronic Tacos Getting Closer to DTLA with New Pasadena Site
This will only be the eighth location in Los Angeles County
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
2urbangirls.com
Las Vegas stabbing suspect in U.S. illegally, with criminal record in CA
LAS VEGAS – The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32,...
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
State withdraws plans to limit internet and cell phone discount for low-income Californians
A day before the California Public Utilities Commission was to vote on a rule that would have shrunken subsidies low-income residents use for phone and internet services, officials pulled the item from the commission’s agenda. Under the proposed rule, low-income California households who qualify for federal help to pay...
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now
If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.
