4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3
The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team completed a three-goal comeback to defeat Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the weekend set at Value City Arena. The Badgers got off to a quick start, recording goals from freshman forward Jack Horbach at the 16:28 mark of the first period and graduate forward Brock Caufield at the 17:55 mark.
Lantern
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season
The No. 3 Ohio State football team faced its first road test of the season in East Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, coming away with a 49-20 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 614 yards to 202 on the day, as second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdowns in three different games during his career.
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening series
Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored a pair of goals as the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team topped St. Cloud State 6-2 Saturday. Pregame festivities started early as a ceremony was held prior to puck drop, recognizing the Buckeyes’ first-ever national championship win last season. Chants of “OH-IO” could be heard around the rink as Ohio State’s national championship banner was unveiled.
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against Nebraska
Senior forwards Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer each scored a goal for the No. 16 Ohio State’s women’s soccer team, but Nebraska scored in the 86th minute to preserve a draw 2-2 at Barbara Hibner Field Saturday. The Buckeyes (8-2-3, 3-1-2 Big Ten) opened the scoring in the...
Lantern
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and 361 yards, and the Buckeyes defense allowed 202 total yards as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-20 Saturday. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) captured the victory in their first road game of the season, entering next week’s bye already...
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 rout
Senior forward Sarah Charley and junior forward Makenna Webster each scored two goals to lead the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team to a 7-1 victory over Central Michigan at Buckeye Varsity Field Friday for its third straight win. The Buckeyes (6-5, 1-3 Big Ten) handed the Chippewas (1-11,...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State Friday
The Buckeyes ventured outside of Ohio for the entire month of September, but will have the comforts of Columbus in their next two challenges. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 Big Ten) will play No. 13 Penn State in its return to the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes have not played at home since Aug. 27, marking the end of a five-week road trip.
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2
In a lively atmosphere at the Ohio State Ice Rink Friday, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team skated away with a 5-2 win against the St. Cloud State Huskies. Anticipation was building from the start for the Buckeyes’ first home game of the season, the first since Ohio State earned the program’s first national championship in March. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it was rewarding to finally play in front of and get a win for the home crowd.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home opener
The Ohio State men’s hockey team held its home opener Friday, defeating Wisconsin 3-1 behind three different goal-scorers and 29 saves from sophomore goalie Jakub Dobeš at Value City Arena. Dobeš made 29 saves on 30 shots for a save percentage of .967 and carried a shutout bid...
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, Ohio
Ohio State takes a break from its conference schedule this weekend with two matchups against teams from the Mid-American Conference. The No. 24 Buckeyes (5-5, 1-3 Big Ten) field hockey team is back at Buckeye Varsity Field to host Central Michigan Friday, and travels to Athens, Ohio, to play Ohio University Sunday.
Lantern
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan State
Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who rushed for a program record-tying five touchdowns Week 5, is among 12 Buckeyes listed on the pregame status report before No. 3 Ohio State plays the Spartans Saturday. The Buckeyes travel for the first time this season, entering East Lansing, Michigan, with an unblemished...
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against Wisconsin
The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team will kick off Big Ten play Friday and Saturday when it hosts Wisconsin in a two-game set. The Buckeyes (2-0) are coming off a weekend set sweep over Mercyhurst to start the season. Despite the successful start and preparation playing the Lakers gave the Buckeyes, head coach Steve Rohlik said the Big Ten is a greater challenge.
Lantern
Men’s, women’s basketball teams hold ‘Buckeyes on the Blacktop’ for first time since 2016
The Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams joined together and hosted the Buckeyes on the Blacktop event Thursday for the first time since 2016. Featuring shooting stars and slam dunk contests as well as a five-on-five exhibition, the basketball courts near the Recreation and Physical Activity Center and Ohio Stadium crowded hundreds of students and fans who took in the hoops activities.
Lantern
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artists
AtWorkAgency, a booking company working with Ohio performance venues, will host Freeplay Mini Fest, an event showcasing several different genres of music, Saturday. Located at Skully’s Music-Diner on High Street, the 18-and-up show will open its doors at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m., and it is free aside from a $5 cover fee for anyone under 21, according to AtWorkAgency’s Instagram. This event will showcase a variety of Ohio-based artists of many genres, such as Kashis Keyz, Plan B, VIM, The Psyche, Freak Waves and MUDD.
Lantern
Students host walkout and rally for abortion rights
Over 70 students gathered outside Thompson Library Thursday for a walk out and rally in support of abortion rights. Moseley Hatcher, membership coordinator for Central Ohio Revolutionary Socialists and an organizer of the event, said multiple organizations came together for the rally.
Lantern
Psychologists plan new ways of counseling for Black mental health
Counseling and Consultation Service in the Office of Student Life will introduce alternative, on-campus services for students from different backgrounds, catering to experiences not always responsive to traditional methods of care. Shawnté Elbert, associate vice president for health and well-being in the Office of Student Life, said in a new...
