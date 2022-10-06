In a lively atmosphere at the Ohio State Ice Rink Friday, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team skated away with a 5-2 win against the St. Cloud State Huskies. Anticipation was building from the start for the Buckeyes’ first home game of the season, the first since Ohio State earned the program’s first national championship in March. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it was rewarding to finally play in front of and get a win for the home crowd.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO