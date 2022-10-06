ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team completed a three-goal comeback to defeat Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the weekend set at Value City Arena. The Badgers got off to a quick start, recording goals from freshman forward Jack Horbach at the 16:28 mark of the first period and graduate forward Brock Caufield at the 17:55 mark.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season

The No. 3 Ohio State football team faced its first road test of the season in East Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, coming away with a 49-20 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 614 yards to 202 on the day, as second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdowns in three different games during his career.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening series

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored a pair of goals as the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team topped St. Cloud State 6-2 Saturday. Pregame festivities started early as a ceremony was held prior to puck drop, recognizing the Buckeyes’ first-ever national championship win last season. Chants of “OH-IO” could be heard around the rink as Ohio State’s national championship banner was unveiled.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against Nebraska

Senior forwards Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer each scored a goal for the No. 16 Ohio State’s women’s soccer team, but Nebraska scored in the 86th minute to preserve a draw 2-2 at Barbara Hibner Field Saturday. The Buckeyes (8-2-3, 3-1-2 Big Ten) opened the scoring in the...
LINCOLN, NE
Lantern

Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and 361 yards, and the Buckeyes defense allowed 202 total yards as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-20 Saturday. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) captured the victory in their first road game of the season, entering next week’s bye already...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 rout

Senior forward Sarah Charley and junior forward Makenna Webster each scored two goals to lead the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team to a 7-1 victory over Central Michigan at Buckeye Varsity Field Friday for its third straight win. The Buckeyes (6-5, 1-3 Big Ten) handed the Chippewas (1-11,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State Friday

The Buckeyes ventured outside of Ohio for the entire month of September, but will have the comforts of Columbus in their next two challenges. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 Big Ten) will play No. 13 Penn State in its return to the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes have not played at home since Aug. 27, marking the end of a five-week road trip.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2

In a lively atmosphere at the Ohio State Ice Rink Friday, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team skated away with a 5-2 win against the St. Cloud State Huskies. Anticipation was building from the start for the Buckeyes’ first home game of the season, the first since Ohio State earned the program’s first national championship in March. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it was rewarding to finally play in front of and get a win for the home crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against Wisconsin

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team will kick off Big Ten play Friday and Saturday when it hosts Wisconsin in a two-game set. The Buckeyes (2-0) are coming off a weekend set sweep over Mercyhurst to start the season. Despite the successful start and preparation playing the Lakers gave the Buckeyes, head coach Steve Rohlik said the Big Ten is a greater challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s, women’s basketball teams hold ‘Buckeyes on the Blacktop’ for first time since 2016

The Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams joined together and hosted the Buckeyes on the Blacktop event Thursday for the first time since 2016. Featuring shooting stars and slam dunk contests as well as a five-on-five exhibition, the basketball courts near the Recreation and Physical Activity Center and Ohio Stadium crowded hundreds of students and fans who took in the hoops activities.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artists

AtWorkAgency, a booking company working with Ohio performance venues, will host Freeplay Mini Fest, an event showcasing several different genres of music, Saturday. Located at Skully’s Music-Diner on High Street, the 18-and-up show will open its doors at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m., and it is free aside from a $5 cover fee for anyone under 21, according to AtWorkAgency’s Instagram. This event will showcase a variety of Ohio-based artists of many genres, such as Kashis Keyz, Plan B, VIM, The Psyche, Freak Waves and MUDD.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Students host walkout and rally for abortion rights

Over 70 students gathered outside Thompson Library Thursday for a walk out and rally in support of abortion rights. Moseley Hatcher, membership coordinator for Central Ohio Revolutionary Socialists and an organizer of the event, said multiple organizations came together for the rally.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Psychologists plan new ways of counseling for Black mental health

Counseling and Consultation Service in the Office of Student Life will introduce alternative, on-campus services for students from different backgrounds, catering to experiences not always responsive to traditional methods of care. Shawnté Elbert, associate vice president for health and well-being in the Office of Student Life, said in a new...
COLUMBUS, OH

