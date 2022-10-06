Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport travelers can soon enroll in TSA expedited screening program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Air travelers who often use Asheville Regional Airport will soon be able to enroll in a TSA precheck program that expedites the screening process for many. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport for just under two weeks --...
WYFF4.com
Business owners say I-26 headaches lead to drops in potential agritourism
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 130,000 vehicles travel Interstate 26 every day. According to the NCDOT, 74,000 vehicles use the corridor near Interstate 40, while around 56,000 vehicles use the one near U.S. Highway 64. As they continue widening the four-lane highway, some business owners who depend on fall tourism...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution
Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
my40.tv
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
asheville.com
NCDOT Announces Merrimon Conversion to Start Oct. 10th
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin a two-night process of converting Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) from Midland Road to W. T. Weaver Boulevard into a three-lane configuration the evening of Oct. 10. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a...
New North Carolina Trail: Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail Network Grows
A new link in North Carolina’s emerging Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail is now open to the public. Starting on the south side of Highway 74A, Strawberry Gap Trail climbs three strenuous miles along the Eastern Continental Divide, weaving through rhododendron thickets and boulder-strewn woodlands. At the halfway point,...
my40.tv
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Study to look at impacts of floating solar panels at North Fork Reservoir, Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Solar panels floating in two local bodies of water could become a reality in the future. The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are considering the solar energy systems at the North Fork Reservoir and at Lake Julian. The feasibility studies will look at the...
my40.tv
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
my40.tv
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
