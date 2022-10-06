The last postseason game to feature the Mariners took place Oct. 22, 2001. Julio Rodríguez was nearly 10 months old; the first-generation iPod was a day away from being released; and the U.S. version of Survivor had just kicked off its third season. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then (with the exception of Survivor, which is still going strong).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO