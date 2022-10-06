Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery
The Texas Rangers still have a chance to claim something good out of this lost 2022 season — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. How? The first MLB Draft Lottery, to be held later this year at the Winter Meetings. MLB is implementing a draft...
MLB・
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Things That Will Decide the Blue Jays–Mariners Wild-Card Series
The last postseason game to feature the Mariners took place Oct. 22, 2001. Julio Rodríguez was nearly 10 months old; the first-generation iPod was a day away from being released; and the U.S. version of Survivor had just kicked off its third season. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then (with the exception of Survivor, which is still going strong).
Raleigh News & Observer
Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL
Oct. 7: Trevor Hauver, the one player from the Joey Gallo trade that hasn't made his Major League debut, drove in a run for the Surprise Saguaros on Friday, as they defeated the Peoria Javelinas 6-5 to improve the team's record to 4-1. Hauver, who played at High Class-A Hickory...
Scott Franzke's top Phillies 2022 playoff calls
It has been 11 years since we’ve had these amazing Scott Franzke calls. But now the Phils are back making October memories and Franzke is back calling them in ways only he can
