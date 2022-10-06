ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Raleigh News & Observer

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

The Texas Rangers still have a chance to claim something good out of this lost 2022 season — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. How? The first MLB Draft Lottery, to be held later this year at the Winter Meetings. MLB is implementing a draft...
MLB
Raleigh News & Observer

Three Things That Will Decide the Blue Jays–Mariners Wild-Card Series

The last postseason game to feature the Mariners took place Oct. 22, 2001. Julio Rodríguez was nearly 10 months old; the first-generation iPod was a day away from being released; and the U.S. version of Survivor had just kicked off its third season. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then (with the exception of Survivor, which is still going strong).
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL

Oct. 7: Trevor Hauver, the one player from the Joey Gallo trade that hasn't made his Major League debut, drove in a run for the Surprise Saguaros on Friday, as they defeated the Peoria Javelinas 6-5 to improve the team's record to 4-1. Hauver, who played at High Class-A Hickory...
BASEBALL

