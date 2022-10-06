ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

KULR8

#17 Rocky gets 28-6 home win against last-place Eastern Oregon

BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon. After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
BOZEMAN, MT
Butte, MT
KULR8

Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins

The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer

SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Custer-Hysham-Melstone executes gameplan, wins 40-22 over Bridger

BRIDGER- Custer-Hysham-Melstone got a big statement win on Friday night, overcoming Bridger 40-22. The match-up between two 1-loss programs would help sort the pecking order, at least for now in 6-man football. Midway through the first quarter, Bryce Grebe rolled out and found Laynce Duncan to put his side up...
BRIDGER, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer

NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

West rides strong second half to fifth straight win over Senior

BILLINGS- A second half rally from Billings West allowed the Golden Bears to pull away from Billings Senior and win their fifth consecutive game over their crosstown rival, 34-21. West is now 41-24-1 all-time against Senior. They improve to 5-2, 5-0 in conference play and have won five in a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

FWP looks to expand and develop administrative property in Billings

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to purchase additional property and develop existing property near regional headquarters for administrative and public safety purposes. Public comments on the Pemberton Lane draft EA will be accepted from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Shrine Auditorium building, surrounding property in Billings purchased by Native American Development Corporation

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Ave. in Billings were purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). The NADC is a non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, financial lending opportunities, and champions small businesses and tribes. The $2.2 million purchase of the property...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Zimmerman Trail in Billings open again following repairs

BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail is open again after being closed for repairs. The road was closed Friday morning while a contractor made repairs to damaged guardrails. While the closure was in place, minor repairs and maintenance were also completed.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

More housing is coming to Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units. The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month,...
BILLINGS, MT

