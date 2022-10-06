Read full article on original website
#17 Rocky gets 28-6 home win against last-place Eastern Oregon
BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon. After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.
For Carroll's offense, the search for consistency continues against MSU-Northern
HELENA — Consistency can be one of the hardest things for a college football team to find. It’s something, half-way through the season, that Carroll is still searching for, particularly on offense. “We’ve had games where parts of our offense have played really well,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex...
Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins
The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
Custer-Hysham-Melstone executes gameplan, wins 40-22 over Bridger
BRIDGER- Custer-Hysham-Melstone got a big statement win on Friday night, overcoming Bridger 40-22. The match-up between two 1-loss programs would help sort the pecking order, at least for now in 6-man football. Midway through the first quarter, Bryce Grebe rolled out and found Laynce Duncan to put his side up...
Score on D: Rocky Mountain College football's defense finding a knack for the big play
BILLINGS — If once is chance and twice is coincidence, is three times always a pattern?. When referring to a recent streak of defensive touchdowns in consecutive games, Rocky Mountain College football will certainly hope that's the case. The Battlin' Bears (4-1), ranked No. 17 in the most recent...
Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer
NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
Butte High's Jack Prigge reflects on state championship comeback, golf career going forward
BUTTE, Mont. -- It's a scenario that you can only dream of. "Honestly it was just unreal because at that moment, I kind of said to myself, 'I'm a state champion golfer...' it just didn't even feel real to say that," Butte High senior golfer Jack Prigge said. "I picked...
West rides strong second half to fifth straight win over Senior
BILLINGS- A second half rally from Billings West allowed the Golden Bears to pull away from Billings Senior and win their fifth consecutive game over their crosstown rival, 34-21. West is now 41-24-1 all-time against Senior. They improve to 5-2, 5-0 in conference play and have won five in a...
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
FWP looks to expand and develop administrative property in Billings
BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to purchase additional property and develop existing property near regional headquarters for administrative and public safety purposes. Public comments on the Pemberton Lane draft EA will be accepted from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.
27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks
BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
Shrine Auditorium building, surrounding property in Billings purchased by Native American Development Corporation
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Ave. in Billings were purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). The NADC is a non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, financial lending opportunities, and champions small businesses and tribes. The $2.2 million purchase of the property...
Zimmerman Trail in Billings open again following repairs
BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail is open again after being closed for repairs. The road was closed Friday morning while a contractor made repairs to damaged guardrails. While the closure was in place, minor repairs and maintenance were also completed.
More housing is coming to Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units. The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month,...
Crow Nation woman searches for missing family regalia stolen from her home
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - One woman on the Crow Reservation is asking for your help in finding something that was stolen from her home. Awna BadBear is looking for her regalia. It has deep personal meaning and she would like to see it brought home as she beaded it with her mother.
