RadarOnline

'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip

A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama

Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne

The drama continues. The Aspen trip was some of the best TV that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could serve. And while I was pretty irritated about the “to be continued…” when the next episode continued to well, nothing, I will allow it. Because the drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton is just too […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Rebecca Romijn Says Friend Lisa Rinna Might Be “Exaggerating” Kathy Hilton Drama on ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Rinna has spent most of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills being blasted by fans for her spiteful attitude. And now her own friends are questioning her credibility. During Monday night’s (Oct. 3) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Rebecca Romijn suggested that Rinna may be “exaggerating” the Kathy Hilton drama — something many of us have suspected all along.
CELEBRITIES

