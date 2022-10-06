Read full article on original website
'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip
A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
A Real Housewives Star Just Made $7.7M On Her Ridiculous Colorado Home
This star from the hit TV show "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is laughing all the way to the bank after selling her absolutely stunning home in Colorado for nearly $8 million. Real Housewives Star Sells Ridiculous Colorado Home For $7.7 Million. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted back...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Shares What Kathy Hilton Allegedly Said About Co-Stars During Aspen Meltdown
"If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people." Lisa Rinna is opening up about what Kathy Hilton allegedly said about her castmates during her apparent meltdown in Aspen. During Wednesday's episode of "The...
Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama
Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOBH Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins skipped Bravocon. Are they cutting ties with the network?
Rumors abound heading into Bravocon 2022 that two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members won’t be attending because they might be on their way out of the network. Both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins will be conspicuously absent from the celebration, which runs from Oct. 14-16 in New York City.
Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne
The drama continues. The Aspen trip was some of the best TV that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could serve. And while I was pretty irritated about the “to be continued…” when the next episode continued to well, nothing, I will allow it. Because the drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton is just too […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’
Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Kathy Hilton Calls Out 'F---ing Disgusting' Lisa Rinna, Has 'Meltdown' Over Sister Kyle Richards on RHOBH
The drama involves Kendall Jenner ... and allegedly left Kathy spewing serious "hatred" toward her sister. Kathy Hilton reached a breaking point on Wednesday's new hour of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... and a battle of tequila is at the root of the drama. The tensions have been slowly...
PK Kemsley Shades the ‘RHOBH’ Dorit and Mauricio Affair: ‘When She’s Got Steak, Why Would She Want a Cheeseburger?’
PK Kemsley from 'RHOBH' joked about the rumored affair between his wife and friend Mauricio Umansky referring to Mauricio as a 'cheeesburger.'
Jennifer Tilly Was Surprised to See Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘RHOBH’ Adding, She’s ‘Beautiful in Her Way’
Jennifer Tilly was surprised to see Jamie Lee Curtis appear on 'RHOBH' and talked about what was the chicest thing about her.
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
Rebecca Romijn Says Friend Lisa Rinna Might Be “Exaggerating” Kathy Hilton Drama on ‘RHOBH’
Lisa Rinna has spent most of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills being blasted by fans for her spiteful attitude. And now her own friends are questioning her credibility. During Monday night’s (Oct. 3) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Rebecca Romijn suggested that Rinna may be “exaggerating” the Kathy Hilton drama — something many of us have suspected all along.
