thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
Fresno’s Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up event Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 8th annual Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up is taking place Monday, October 10 honoring all the women who have served in the Military. This one-of-a-kind event is open to any woman who has served or is serving. It is a free event and includes forums on wellness, mental health, and […]
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
What's new at the 2022 Big Fresno Fair
The biggest fall event in the Central Valley just kicked off with your old favorites and some brand-new attractions.
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
thefeather.com
Fresno fall fun
Fall has officially arrived! Despite the warm weather, the Central Valley has a host of festive events to get in the autumn mood. One of the more popular fall events is the Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 5 – Oct. 16. Visitors can explore the Central Valley’s culture through taste, games, competitions, and more. Compete in events for cash prizes, peruse the Livin’ Local Marketplace, or go and enjoy free entertainment.
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Northeast Fresno home decked out with Alice in Wonderland theme
A home in northeast Fresno is all decked out in the theme of Alice in Wonderland. It features everything from a tea party scene to the queen of hearts, and Alice herself.
thesungazette.com
Visalia’s Parks & Recreation department seeks commission applicants
VISALIA – Locals interested in providing park services for the city can submit an application to serve on Visalia’s parks and recreation commission. The city of Visalia is accepting applications for two open positions on the commission now that former members, Veronica Barajas and Steve Woods, have left their seats up for grabs. The role of the parks and recreation commission advises city council and staff in matters relating to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers. Every city of Visalia committee and commission serves in an advisory capacity to the city council.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
sjvsun.com
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
KMPH.com
Bring a pup, take a picture, buy a pumpkin to benefit animal shelter in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — For those looking to take fun family photos that also include those four-legged friends, Miss Winkles has got you covered. The pet adoption center has transformed its courtyard into a pet-friendly pumpkin patch. Families can take their Halloween/Fall pictures and buy a pumpkin on the...
Aviation job fair taking off at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Buckle up! The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is having a free job fair to hire people for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way […]
What you need to know: ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Fresno are warning of a dangerous drug trend that is emerging in the Central Valley. On Friday, the Fresno Police Department announced that the brightly colored version of fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ has been found in most of the valley’s counties. Rainbow fentanyl can resemble sidewalk chalk […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer
TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
gobulldogs.com
2022-23 Fresno State Men’s Basketball Schedule announced
FRESNO, Calif. – The excitement is continuing to build for the 2022-23 Fresno State men's basketball season, which will officially tip off at the Save Mart Center in November. In coordination with Thursday's release of the Mountain West national television package, the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule was also announced and...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Walmart 'reopens' with new curbside pickup area, local donations
Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments. Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
