ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
City
Avenal, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
MADERA, CA
thefeather.com

Fresno fall fun

Fall has officially arrived! Despite the warm weather, the Central Valley has a host of festive events to get in the autumn mood. One of the more popular fall events is the Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 5 – Oct. 16. Visitors can explore the Central Valley’s culture through taste, games, competitions, and more. Compete in events for cash prizes, peruse the Livin’ Local Marketplace, or go and enjoy free entertainment.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Yoakam
thesungazette.com

Visalia’s Parks & Recreation department seeks commission applicants

VISALIA – Locals interested in providing park services for the city can submit an application to serve on Visalia’s parks and recreation commission. The city of Visalia is accepting applications for two open positions on the commission now that former members, Veronica Barajas and Steve Woods, have left their seats up for grabs. The role of the parks and recreation commission advises city council and staff in matters relating to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers. Every city of Visalia committee and commission serves in an advisory capacity to the city council.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Usa Boxing#The Paul Paul Theater#Fresno County Farm Bureau
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disneyland
thesungazette.com

Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer

TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
TULARE, CA
gobulldogs.com

2022-23 Fresno State Men’s Basketball Schedule announced

FRESNO, Calif. – The excitement is continuing to build for the 2022-23 Fresno State men's basketball season, which will officially tip off at the Save Mart Center in November. In coordination with Thursday's release of the Mountain West national television package, the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule was also announced and...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Walmart 'reopens' with new curbside pickup area, local donations

Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments. Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy