California’s State Water Resources Control Board has released a draft of its Racial Equity Action Plan opening the door for public comments, to conclude in mid-October. The State Board is one of the more powerful bureaucracies within California’s sprawling government. The board members are unelected – appointed by the Governor and according to its website, “. . . the five-member State Water Board allocates water rights, adjudicates water right disputes, develops statewide water protection plans, establishes water quality standards, and guides the nine Regional Water Quality Control Boards located in the major watersheds of the state.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO