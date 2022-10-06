Read full article on original website
South takes Fall Brawl
South takes Fall Brawl
PARKERSBURG — Payton Mackey’s kill sealed match point for Parkersburg South here Saturday afternoon inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as the Patriots won their own Fall Brawl by knocking off Huntington 21-25, 25-19 and 25-14. Neither the Patriots nor the Highlanders of head coach Anne Marie Serrano qualified as the top seed out of pool play. Those honors went to Ritchie County and Magnolia, but the Blue Eagles were eliminated by the Highlanders — 25-19 and 25-20 — while the Patriots bested Ritchie County 25-17 and 25-23 in the semifinals.
PSHS girls defeat Brooke, 4-2
PSHS girls defeat Brooke, 4-2
PARKERSBURG — On a night dedicated to the senior members of the Parkersburg South girls soccer team, two players from that graduating class rose up to the occasion as the Patriots defeated Brooke, 4-2, Saturday at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Mackenzie Mott, who opened the season as South’s frontline keeper,...
Glenville State plays host to Charleston
Glenville State plays host to Charleston
GLENVILLE — University of Charleston head coach Quinn Sanders’ program was picked third in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll. The Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) enter their noon Saturday kickoff against visiting Glenville State following a 49-24 setback at Notre Dame last weekend. UC’s other MEC loss came earlier this season to Frostburg State, which was slotted behind ND in the preseason poll.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are winding down the regular season in high school football, and teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were fighting for playoff contention. The Parkersburg Big Reds break its three-game losing streak by defeating South Charleston 52-17 at Stadium Field. In a WVSSAC Class A showdown, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bowler Duane Smith honored to join Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG — Duane Smith, the co-proprietor of Pike Street Lanes, was more than honored following his induction last month into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame. The 1986 Parkersburg South graduate, who earned his degree in sports management at West Virginia University, still owns the city record high series of 878 he rolled at Pike Street Lanes.
The unbeatable Knights secure their sixth win against Martins Ferry
(WTRF)–Central had a big win last week over Mount View 53-8 to improve to 5-0 on the season. They currently hold the number two spot in the Class A playoff ratings. The Maroon Knights hosting the 3-4 Martins Ferry team that snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a win over Indian Creek. Wheeling Central faced Martins […]
SportsZone Highlights: South Harrison at Ritchie County
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) – South Harrison defeated Ritchie County by a final score of 34-32. Next week, Ritchie County is set to take on Webster County, and South Harrison will face Grafton.
WSAZ
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Parkersburg Tae Kwon Do Academy
PARKERSBURG — Members of Sok Ho Kang’s Tae Kwon Do Academy at the Parkersburg YMCA under Association Head Instructor Grandmaster Chuck Hannah recently attended Master Gorino’s TKD North American Open in Amhurst, N.Y. Students and instructors who competed and participated in the tournament are, from left: Master Danny Randolph, instructor; Ben Grant, 1st place sparring; Judy Shepherd, 3rd place sparring; Jacob Shepherd, competitor; Max Randolph, competitor; Master Jennifer Randolph, 1st place sparring, 3rd place forms, Grand Champion women’s sparring competitor. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis speaks with Parkersburg High School students
PARKERSBURG — Students at Parkersburg High School Thursday spoke with Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis via Zoom as part of their Sports in American Culture classes. This was the students first interview of the year with a sports figure. “We spent the first three weeks of the year studying...
Cleo Levi Fleming
Cleo Levi Fleming
Cleo Levi Fleming, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at his residence. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins, 82, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2nd, 2022. Born in Knoxville, Ohio, he was one of five children. He attended Porterfield Baptist Church, and was a true Christian man. Butch never knew a stranger, and was a friend to anyone. Truck driver by trade, he worked at many companies including; Wood Mobile Homes, Miller Produce of Belpre, Borg Warner, A&R Transport, and Walmart. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bartlett #293. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Watkins, his daughter Angela Lynn Watkins, and two grandchildren, Vadalyn Watkins Taylor and Dexter Barry Watkins Taylor. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Clark Watkins, his mother, Dorothy Watkins, his sisters Sandra Miller and Janice Wood and his brother, Curtis Watkins. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. The family has entrusted Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre with the arrangements.
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Arvilla "Pearl" Burdette
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor. Pearl worked and retired from the food industry...
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
William Delbert Brown
William Delbert Brown
William Delbert Brown, 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Oct. 6, 2022, after a brief illness. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastors Mike Finnicum and Leah Starkey officiating. Visitation, 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Graveside service, Graham Cemetery, New Haven.
