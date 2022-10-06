Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Harriet the cat, who went missing in California, found nine years later in Idaho
Harriet, a cat from California, went missing nine years ago and was found on Sept. 19, 2022, in Idaho. Someone found her and dropped her off at a shelter, where she was scanned for a microchip and her owner was contacted. Estimated to be about 13 years old, the friendly...
