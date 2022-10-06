Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
Kearney Hub
Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership
RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
1011now.com
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KSNB Local4
Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens to trial court for August shootings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities are investigating after body found east of Harvard
Kearney Hub
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County
KSNB Local4
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
1011now.com
NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
Kearney Hub
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
