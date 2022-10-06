ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, NE

Kearney Hub

New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island

A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership

RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
RAVENNA, NE
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
Wood River, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on Merrick County still being investigated

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
1011now.com

Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
JUNIATA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teens to trial court for August shootings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities are investigating after body found east of Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a central Nebraska road Wednesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol says the body was located near Harvard. NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said the body was located by a person working in the area just east of Harvard,...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road

KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder

KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE

