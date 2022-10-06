ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How Jesse Lee Soffer Left His Role as Jay Halstead on 'Chicago P.D.'

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSlI8_0iNx7Rri00
Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC

The grey areas of working in the Intelligence Unit got to be too much for Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who tonight, turned in his badge to Chief Patrick O’Neal (Michael Gaston) on Chicago P.D.

It has been a while coming but Jay, who began as a cop who strictly saw things as black-and-white and went by the book, had been influenced too much by the shady way that his boss Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) policed.

So, following hand-to-hand combat with a suspect in which Jay stabbed a man to death, he refused to go along with the cover story that Voight and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) cooked up to protect him. He didn't like the man he had become.

Instead, he resigned from the force and took a job with the Army tracking down really dangerous drug cartel members. The job, though, is in Bolivia for eight months or so, and he tells his wife and partner Upton that it is what he needs because the Army is “black and white; good and bad. It’s no more of this,” referring to the cover-ups in Intelligence.

While also telling her that he had to leave that same day, he said he was coming back because she’s the love of his life, “and if I’m yours, then you’ll know that you have to let me go.” She let him go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yjOA_0iNx7Rri00
Tracy Spiridakos, Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC

As Jay was about to enter the airport, Voight, who saw Halstead as his successor as head of the Intelligence Unit, stopped him and told him he could have any job with the Chicago P.D. that he wanted “if you don’t want to be me.” And that he didn’t even need Voight’s help to make it happen.

(scroll to keep reading)

That’s when Jay revealed that the problem was, “I do want to be you. But it’s like you’ve always told me: I’m not, and I shouldn’t try.”

And then he turned and entered the airport. The one high note for Jay’s departure is since his character is not dead, there is the potential for his return at some point in the future.

After the episode aired, Soffer tweeted:

Soffer’s exit was first revealed back in August, when he released the following statement exclusively to Variety:

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement to Variety on Monday. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Next, It’s Crime Time! Check Out Our Guide for Season 10 of Chicago P.D.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?

We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brandt
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Michael Gaston
Person
Jason Beghe
Person
Derek Haas
Person
Jesse Lee Soffer
Soaps In Depth

Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chicago P D#The Intelligence Unit
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
FanSided

Chicago Fire boss teases three surprise returns coming in season 11

There was a lot to break down in the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, but there’s also a lot to look forward to. The things to look forward to include surprise returns. The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere gave us some updates on various characters. We also got a surprise return to help with Brett’s storyline. Kyle came back to share that he was engaged—it’s one of those relationships where the stars have aligned.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Gallo on Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)

Gallo (Alberto Rosende) had a rough week on Chicago Fire. The character was already getting over the fact that he still has feelings for Violet (Hanako Greensmith), despite supporting her romance with Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), and then he got caught in a burning building. Things looked dicey for a while,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?

Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 65

Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 65. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head

The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
TV SERIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy