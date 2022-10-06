Read full article on original website
Related
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages
Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
WBKO
‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
National ultra-right group targets NKY Supreme Court race, two other judicial contests in the state
The state Supreme Court race in Northern Kentucky between incumbent Michelle Keller and state Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas is one of three nonpartisan judicial races in the state that a conservative super political action committee is targeting with its goal of defending state courts from “the radical left.”
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkyufm.org
Are two ballot referendums driving Kentucky's voter registration surge, and will that translate to high turnout at the polls?
Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
clayconews.com
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich
Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge. I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
Ashli Watts: We should all raise a glass to bourbon’s economic impact on Kentucky’s booming economy
Providing Kentuckians with more than 22,500 good-paying jobs and $1.23 billion in payroll, as well as an economic output of around $9 billion, Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry is as strong as it’s ever been. For the first time in history, the average salary for a worker in the distilled spirits industry in Kentucky has surpassed $100,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0