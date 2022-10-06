ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages

Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
City
Campbellsville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
My 1053 WJLT

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich

Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge. I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Cvg#Co Founder#The Kentucky Chamber#Workforce Center Board
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ashli Watts: We should all raise a glass to bourbon’s economic impact on Kentucky’s booming economy

Providing Kentuckians with more than 22,500 good-paying jobs and $1.23 billion in payroll, as well as an economic output of around $9 billion, Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry is as strong as it’s ever been. For the first time in history, the average salary for a worker in the distilled spirits industry in Kentucky has surpassed $100,000.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Business
wdrb.com

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear

Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy