Read full article on original website
Related
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an awful April, the first of five straight months with a losing record en route to a 66-96 record that was the third-worst in the American League. “We haven’t been productive, but that’s not a knock on them as men,” Hinch said. “We stuck together, which I take great pride in.”
Tennessee Titans score vs. Washington Commanders: Live updates from NFL Week 5 game
The Tennessee Titans will try to score their third consecutive victory when they visit the Washington Commanders Sunday at FedEx Field. After opening the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars the Commanders (1-3) have lost three straight. The two teams don't often play. Washington has won three of the last five games...
Comments / 0