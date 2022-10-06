Part 65 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. History as an academic field has always been an integral part of the Humanities and whatever core curriculum was mandated for all students in both the liberal arts and Catholic intellectual traditions. As noted in Part 38 of our series, Sr. M. Albert Murphy and Sr. M. Philip Trauth, both Sisters of Notre Dame, were the founders of the History Department at Villa Madonna College. According to Tom Ward, they “embodied the Department of History at VMC/TMC for decades.” He added that “their most outstanding contribution to the college was that between them they taught many generations of history majors and future historians and attorneys both at VMC and TMC. Just as they had been close in their lives their deaths were less than a month apart.”

