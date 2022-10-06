ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jill Morenz named CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, brings entrepreneurial spirit to empowering women

Aviatra Accelerators, the successful Cincinnati-based non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, has named Jill Morenz as its new Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Director of Community Initiatives and Communications for the Catalytic Fund, Morenz has extensive non-profit and entrepreneurial experience and will lead Aviatra into its next...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership

The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
ERLANGER, KY
Covington, KY
Education
Northern Kentucky Tribune

TMU partners with Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra for ‘Healing & Understanding’ lecture, concert series

Thomas More University has announced a partnership with the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra (CCO) to present Healing & Understanding: We Are One, a five-day festival featuring lectures and concerts that takes place Oct. 22-26 at locations throughout the greater Cincinnati area along with several virtual options. The festival is funded through a grant provided by ArtsWave.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.

Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences

Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: TM history department continues in tradition of Sisters of Notre Dame — 1970s-2021

Part 65 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. History as an academic field has always been an integral part of the Humanities and whatever core curriculum was mandated for all students in both the liberal arts and Catholic intellectual traditions. As noted in Part 38 of our series, Sr. M. Albert Murphy and Sr. M. Philip Trauth, both Sisters of Notre Dame, were the founders of the History Department at Villa Madonna College. According to Tom Ward, they “embodied the Department of History at VMC/TMC for decades.” He added that “their most outstanding contribution to the college was that between them they taught many generations of history majors and future historians and attorneys both at VMC and TMC. Just as they had been close in their lives their deaths were less than a month apart.”
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

