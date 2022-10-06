Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
Jill Morenz named CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, brings entrepreneurial spirit to empowering women
Aviatra Accelerators, the successful Cincinnati-based non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, has named Jill Morenz as its new Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Director of Community Initiatives and Communications for the Catalytic Fund, Morenz has extensive non-profit and entrepreneurial experience and will lead Aviatra into its next...
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership
The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
TMU partners with Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra for ‘Healing & Understanding’ lecture, concert series
Thomas More University has announced a partnership with the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra (CCO) to present Healing & Understanding: We Are One, a five-day festival featuring lectures and concerts that takes place Oct. 22-26 at locations throughout the greater Cincinnati area along with several virtual options. The festival is funded through a grant provided by ArtsWave.
Center for Great Neighborhoods appoints Shannon Ratterman interim executive director, search paused
The Center for Great Neighborhoods is happy to announce that longtime staff member and Associate Director, Shannon Ratterman will be assuming the role of Interim Executive Director. The search for a permanent director, replacing retiring Tom DiBello, has been paused for the fall and winter while the Center focuses on...
Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October
The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
NKY Chamber to host next in Diversity Equity Inclusion Summit series on October 21
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next DEI Summit Series event, powered by Fifth Third Bank, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Gateway Community and Technical College’s Edgewood campus. These events explore how to integrate DEI initiatives into standard practice and make...
Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.
Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
NKY Chamber to present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap October 18
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap on Tuesday, October 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger. In this time of unprecedented...
Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences
Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
NKU names Sarah Wice-Courtney associate vice president for marketing and communications
Northern Kentucky University has named Sarah Wice-Courtney the next associate vice president for Marketing and Communications, effective Oct. 17. Wice-Courtney comes to NKU after nearly 12 years at St. Elizabeth Healthcare where she served as director of communications and public relations for the past six years. During that time, she...
Our Rich History: TM history department continues in tradition of Sisters of Notre Dame — 1970s-2021
Part 65 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. History as an academic field has always been an integral part of the Humanities and whatever core curriculum was mandated for all students in both the liberal arts and Catholic intellectual traditions. As noted in Part 38 of our series, Sr. M. Albert Murphy and Sr. M. Philip Trauth, both Sisters of Notre Dame, were the founders of the History Department at Villa Madonna College. According to Tom Ward, they “embodied the Department of History at VMC/TMC for decades.” He added that “their most outstanding contribution to the college was that between them they taught many generations of history majors and future historians and attorneys both at VMC and TMC. Just as they had been close in their lives their deaths were less than a month apart.”
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
6th Judicial Circuit Candidates Forum — Supreme Court, Court of Appeals — to be held at NKU Oct. 18
A forum with the candidates for the nonpartisan 6th Judicial Circuit judgeships will be held at the NKU College of Informatics on October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. The forum is offered by the Northern Kentucky Forum, NKU’s Chase College of Law, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky.
Covington Parks and Recreation dedicates new 18-hole disc golf course in Devou Park
The 18-hole Covington Disc Golf Course officially opened Saturday in Devou Park with all the grandeur that one might expect, including commemorative discs, a ceremonial disc throwing, and a public tournament. City officials expect the course will quickly get a lot of use. “We’ve got a lot of people who...
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9
See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Covington website provides tips to navigate ‘creative madness’ as BLINK takes over downtown Oct. 13-16
Covington’s downtown will be the scene of creative madness and a sensory blitzkrieg when the wildly popular BLINK art and light festival returns to the region for four evenings next week. The free outdoor festival spans the Ohio River, encompassing much of Cincinnati’s and Covington’s downtowns. If...
