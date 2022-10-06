Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
brownbears.com
Softball hires Mark Correia as assistant coach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown softball head coach Kate Wheeler has announced the hiring of Mark Correia as an assistant coach. Correia joins the Bears after having spent the last four seasons at Eastern Connecticut State. Correia served as the assistant and hitting coach for Eastern Connecticut and during his...
rinewstoday.com
Bishop Hendricken names Justice Francis X. Flaherty ’64 to chair Board of Advisors
PHOTO (L-R): David Corsetti, Fr. Stephan Silipigni, John T. Carroll ’80, Fr. Robert L. Marciano, KHS ’75, Justice Francis X. Flaherty ’64, Mark DeCiccio ’03, Darlene Coruolo, Christopher Lefoley ’76. Not pictured: Timothy Anderson, Tammy Anderson, June Youngs. Fr. Robert L. Marciano, KHS ’75, President,...
Friday Night Blitz: Teams eyeing playoffs as season winds down
The high school football season is more than halfway over, meaning playoff contention is on the line for many teams.
ABC6.com
Care New England names Michael Wagner as new CEO
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Care New England Health System announced on Thursday that Dr. Michael Wagner will take over as the new president and CEO later this year. Wagner, who most recently served as chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine, will be taking over for James Fanale in December.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
massachusetts.edu
Fall River business and civic leader Stephen Karam appointed chair of the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees
BOSTON – Fall River business and civic leader Stephen Karam has been appointed chair of the 22-member University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees by Governor Charlie Baker, succeeding Robert Manning, who completed his trusteeship at the September 22 board meeting. Karam has most recently served as the chair of...
North Kingstown athletic director resigns amid ongoing turmoil
The school district has been grappling with various scandals for nearly a year.
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
rhodycigar.com
Undergraduate nursing program ranks top 10 percent in nation
URI rises 29 spots to number 67 on U.S. News and World Report list. This September, the University of Rhode Island’s undergraduate nursing program was ranked number 67 in the country by the U.S. News and World Report. This ranking puts the program in the top 10 percent of...
Uprise RI
Pawtucket continues plan to permanently shut down Morley Field
On Wednesday evening the Pawtucket City Council moved ahead with the potential acquisition of land that will possibly act as a replacement for Morley Field, the only greenspace in Pawtucket’s District 5, an environmental justice community. District 5 encompasses the Woodlawn neighborhood (which is just north of Providence, along I-95, west of Pawtucket Ave), which is approximately 74% people of color with 59% of people living at or below the poverty rate. 29% of the population are children. Woodlawn is a working class neighborhood where most people live in triple deckers or multifamily units, often with no backyard.
Lincoln 12-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time needs bone marrow match
The now 12-year-old was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in July 2021, according to his mother.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
johnstonsunrise.net
Debra Coppola to be honored at Copperfield’s ‘special event’ in Johnston
On Friday night, Oct. 14, Copperfield’s Burger & Beer, possibly Rhode Island’s hottest night spot, located at 678 Killingly St. in Johnston, is having a “Special Event” and paying tribute to Debra Coppola, lead vocalist for the band 2nd To None. Copperfield’s will be dedicating and...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
12 News/RWU Poll: Most RI voters oppose $60M for new soccer stadium
The stadium deal has been a controversial issue this election cycle, and voters from all parties oppose the plan.
Turnto10.com
Warwick middle school warns of viral 'One Chip Challenge' after kids get sick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Administrators at Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School are punishing students who participate in a viral social media challenge. It’s called the “One Chip Challenge," where participants record themselves eating a vibrant red or blue chip sold by the chip brand, Paqui. The product is sold in a coffin-shaped package, which consists of a single-tortilla chip coated in spicy flavoring. It’s advertised to be made from Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.
whatsupnewp.com
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
