On Wednesday evening the Pawtucket City Council moved ahead with the potential acquisition of land that will possibly act as a replacement for Morley Field, the only greenspace in Pawtucket’s District 5, an environmental justice community. District 5 encompasses the Woodlawn neighborhood (which is just north of Providence, along I-95, west of Pawtucket Ave), which is approximately 74% people of color with 59% of people living at or below the poverty rate. 29% of the population are children. Woodlawn is a working class neighborhood where most people live in triple deckers or multifamily units, often with no backyard.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO