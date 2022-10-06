ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Softball hires Mark Correia as assistant coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown softball head coach Kate Wheeler has announced the hiring of Mark Correia as an assistant coach. Correia joins the Bears after having spent the last four seasons at Eastern Connecticut State. Correia served as the assistant and hitting coach for Eastern Connecticut and during his...
ABC6.com

Care New England names Michael Wagner as new CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Care New England Health System announced on Thursday that Dr. Michael Wagner will take over as the new president and CEO later this year. Wagner, who most recently served as chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine, will be taking over for James Fanale in December.
independentri.com

SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
Uprise RI

Pawtucket continues plan to permanently shut down Morley Field

On Wednesday evening the Pawtucket City Council moved ahead with the potential acquisition of land that will possibly act as a replacement for Morley Field, the only greenspace in Pawtucket’s District 5, an environmental justice community. District 5 encompasses the Woodlawn neighborhood (which is just north of Providence, along I-95, west of Pawtucket Ave), which is approximately 74% people of color with 59% of people living at or below the poverty rate. 29% of the population are children. Woodlawn is a working class neighborhood where most people live in triple deckers or multifamily units, often with no backyard.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Turnto10.com

Warwick middle school warns of viral 'One Chip Challenge' after kids get sick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Administrators at Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School are punishing students who participate in a viral social media challenge. It’s called the “One Chip Challenge," where participants record themselves eating a vibrant red or blue chip sold by the chip brand, Paqui. The product is sold in a coffin-shaped package, which consists of a single-tortilla chip coated in spicy flavoring. It’s advertised to be made from Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.
whatsupnewp.com

Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼

When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
