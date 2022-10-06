Read full article on original website
David Bliss
6d ago
Good God who cares? Instead of passing stupid crap like this why doesn't the city focus on moving all the homeless and criminals to DC?
beachconnection.net
NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
Officials rule Nakia Creek Fire burning in Clark County 'human caused'
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain is believed to have been 'human caused', but Washington state officials are still trying to determine exactly how the flames sparked. On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said there was no lightning when the fire...
KGW
Groups advocate for cyclist safety in a Southeast Portland Intersection
Groups are rallying for immediate traffic changes on Powell and 26th. Several cyclists have been killed at the busy southeast Portland intersection.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
KGW
Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on Portland area nonprofits that work to provide food for people in need. Crews at Feed the Mass, located in Portland's Old Town, make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation.
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
thereflector.com
Fire near Larch Mountain at 150 acres
A wildfire near Larch Mountain has grown to 150 acres as of Monday, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported. The department first announced the fire on social media Sunday evening. It was initially estimated at 70 acres before the department reported the increased size Monday. DNR has...
60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
Xicha Brewing Company serves up Latin-American flavors in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez says, it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kinda bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said "just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
WWEEK
A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island
Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Portland breaks record for number of 80-degree heat in October; likely to set more records this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's ongoing stretch of warm and dry weather in October has smashed a number of records, with more likely on the way before the month is over. On Sunday, the Portland International Airport reported its seventh day of 80-degree or higher temperatures so far this month. That breaks the previous record of six total 80-degree days.
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Defends Her Role in Safety at Dawson Park
As she seeks to retain her seat on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is trying to fend off a narrative that she is unresponsive to a spike in violent crime. Portland’s rising crime stats place Hardesty in a difficult position because she was elected as an outspoken...
Coast Guard stops 17-foot boat on Willamette River
A 17-foot boat with 3 people on board was stopped by the Coast Guard on the Willamette River near Oregon City for being an illegal charter, authorities said.
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
nwlaborpress.org
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
KGW
