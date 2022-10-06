Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Families leave offerings for children slain at Thai day care
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Families offered flowers and dolls, popcorn and juice boxes to children massacred at a day care center in Thailand, part of a Buddhist ceremony held Sunday just paces from where the slaughter began that was meant to guide the young souls back to their bodies.
WDIO-TV
Grieving families pray at Thai temple for slain victims
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grieving families gathered Sunday at a Buddhist temple to pray and make offerings to the spirits of their deceased toddlers who were killed in a brutal rampage by a former police officer at their day care in northeastern Thailand last week. The mourning family...
WDIO-TV
Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Belarussian pro-democracy campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention. Bialiatski, 60, who founded the non-governmental...
WDIO-TV
Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized...
WDIO-TV
US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its...
WDIO-TV
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on...
WDIO-TV
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski,...
Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe’s indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe’s treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal.” He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where they wind up in camps he referred to as “lager,” the German word referring to Nazi concentration camps. He also recalled the plight of Ukrainians fleeing war, which he said “causes us great suffering.” “ The exclusion of migrants is scandalous,” Francis said, generating applause from the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the canonizations of Don Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, an Italian bishop who founded an order to help Italian emigrants in 1887, and Artedime Zatti, an Italian who emigrated in 1897 to Argentina and dedicated his life as a lay-worker there to helping the sick.
WDIO-TV
Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children’s keepsakes
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grief-stricken families prayed Saturday morning at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were slain as they napped on blankets at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of...
WDIO-TV
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally. The...
WDIO-TV
Russia says truck bomb damages bridge to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said Saturday that a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb triggered seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting...
Murphy: US relationship with Saudis ‘broken’
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday called for a reassessment of the U.S. military alliance with Saudi Arabia after the country and its oil-exporting allies agreed to a production cut, describing the decades-long partnership as “broken.” Speaking with co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Murphy lambasted OPEC+’s cut of 2 million oil…
WDIO-TV
Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. That playbook of repression has worked...
WDIO-TV
Survivors tell grim tale of southern Greek migrant shipwreck
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Many had embarked on the stomach-churning sea journey before; many will follow. Survivors of one of the latest fatal shipwrecks involving Europe-bound migrants say the omens were bad even as the sailboat they traveled on slipped off from Turkey on Monday under cover of night, ultimately bound for Italy.
WDIO-TV
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury’s Office...
WDIO-TV
Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia’s...
WDIO-TV
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as...
WDIO-TV
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct 1-7, 2022
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana sits backstage before the final performance during a traditional Ramleela drama to celebrate the festival of Dussehra in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramleela is a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Hindu lord Rama. After the enactment of the legendary war between Good and Evil, the Ramleela celebrations climax in the Dussehra night festivities where the giant effigies of demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbakaran and son Meghnad are burnt, typically with fireworks. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri]
WDIO-TV
Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates but cautioned against lumping the three together in a Cold War-like narrative.
