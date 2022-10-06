ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KTVZ

10 of the most expensive states to live in

Couple walking on elevated park in New York with skyline. You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you’d have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
INCOME TAX
KTVZ

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTVZ

10 fastest-growing jobs in education

For lovers of learning, pursuing a career in education remains highly appealing. While every town has at least one school needing teachers, the job possibilities within the field stretch far beyond the standard grade-school subjects. To discover the fastest-growing jobs in education, HeyTutor analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment...
EDUCATION
Local
Georgia Government
KTVZ

Pennsylvania ACLU files federal complaint against school district after LGBTQ students are ‘severely’ harassed

A Pennsylvania school district is under fire for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students. After a months-long investigation, the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint Thursday with the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division on behalf of seven transgender and non-binary students in the Central Bucks School District, accusing the state’s fourth-largest district of illegal gender discrimination in maintaining, perpetuating and exacerbating what the civil rights organization deems a hostile education environment for LGBTQ+ students.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide

It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
CONGRESS & COURTS

