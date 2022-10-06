Read full article on original website
10 of the most expensive states to live in
Couple walking on elevated park in New York with skyline. You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you’d have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
Trump’s visit to small Nevada town highlights importance of rural voters to state Republicans
When former President Donald Trump touched down in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to campaign for a slate of Republican candidates, he landed in a town of just under 3,500 people — about 0.1% of the state’s population. It’s a tiny stop for the former President, who rode stronger-than-expected...
10 fastest-growing jobs in education
For lovers of learning, pursuing a career in education remains highly appealing. While every town has at least one school needing teachers, the job possibilities within the field stretch far beyond the standard grade-school subjects. To discover the fastest-growing jobs in education, HeyTutor analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment...
Pennsylvania ACLU files federal complaint against school district after LGBTQ students are ‘severely’ harassed
A Pennsylvania school district is under fire for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students. After a months-long investigation, the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint Thursday with the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division on behalf of seven transgender and non-binary students in the Central Bucks School District, accusing the state’s fourth-largest district of illegal gender discrimination in maintaining, perpetuating and exacerbating what the civil rights organization deems a hostile education environment for LGBTQ+ students.
How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide
It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
President Biden travels to Oregon next weekend, his second visit of the year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — President Joe Biden will stop in Oregon next weekend as part of a West Coast trip. It will be his second time this year visiting Oregon, a state where presidential visits tend to be a rarity, KGW reported. Biden will travel to California from Wednesday,...
