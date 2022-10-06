Read full article on original website
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever
MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
'I make it go where people are smiling': Strolling piano gets groovy at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — Whether you're stuffing your face with funnel cake or munching down on a turkey leg, you may hear the tunes of one of your favorite songs rolling down the midway. "I make it go where people are smiling usually," Randall Branham said. Branham is the using...
United Way works with schools to improve reading skills among Central Georgia students
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — was started five years ago has grown into five Central Georgia counties. They are Baldwin, Bibb, Houston, Peach and Twiggs county. Volunteers come into the school and tutor kindergarten through third grade students and improve their reading skills. The hope is by the time they enter the third grade, they know how to read at a proficient or above reading level. Third-grader Pierson Murray started the program in second grade.
Fun-loving Central Georgia couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Their parents said it would never last, but one Baldwin County couple is proving them wrong. Ted and Patsy Popp are ready to celebrate 70 years together next month. "We had been trying to get married for two years. I would go to the health...
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
'It's just patriotic': Veterans of Foreign Wars pay it forward each year at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6126 return this year for their 33rd Georgia National Fair. They raise money for veterans just like themselves. Fresh ribeye steak sandwiches are served hot and ready for the hundreds of thousands of people who make their way out each year.
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
'Come back, create a reunion for yourself': City of Macon prepares to celebrate 200-year history
MACON, Ga. — The City of Macon is preparing to blow out 200 birthday candles next year, and Visit Macon president and CEO Gary Wheat hopes you join in on the celebration. "We want to encourage not only visitors to come, citizens to come, but those that grew up in Macon that may not live here anymore, come back, create a reunion for yourself," Wheat said.
'Hundreds, if not thousands, that are still suffering': Dublin organization pays tribute to domestic violence victims
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin organization held a candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Tuesday. The group Women in Need of God's Shelter, or WINGS, took the time to remember victims, pay tribute to survivors, and raise awareness. Music, poetry, and candlelight filled the streets of...
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
'Everything slowly breaking': Milledgeville park grant denied, but they're trying again
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville is turning to plan b as city leaders say they didn't receive a $4.5 million grant they applied for back in May to improve Central City Park. Some folks around town say it's past time for a change. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha shows...
Dublin development authority details economic goals for city
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates
MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
