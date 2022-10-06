ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

wgxa.tv

Health care is important on both sides of the leash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
MACON, GA
Dublin, GA
Dublin, GA
13WMAZ

United Way works with schools to improve reading skills among Central Georgia students

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — was started five years ago has grown into five Central Georgia counties. They are Baldwin, Bibb, Houston, Peach and Twiggs county. Volunteers come into the school and tutor kindergarten through third grade students and improve their reading skills. The hope is by the time they enter the third grade, they know how to read at a proficient or above reading level. Third-grader Pierson Murray started the program in second grade.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair

PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin development authority details economic goals for city

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates

MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

