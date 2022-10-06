Read full article on original website
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 5) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- The Quakers are coming off a big bounce back victory in Week 7 as they beat Minerva 48-13. The Quakers are 5-2 on the season but have some big EBC tests coming up on their slate . This week, Salem hosts the Warriors of Carrollton who also sport a 5-2 record.
EAGLES PERCH THEMSELVES ATOP EOAC
SALINEVILLE OH- On the coldest night of the year so far, the two top teams in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference met on the gridiron with history in their minds. The Southern Indians came in with hopes of their fourth conference title in five years and their second undefeated season since 2019. They defended home field for the first time against the Valley Christian Eagles who came in on the hunt of their first conference crown in fifteen years and a shot at their first ever undefeated season.
WILDCATS CREATE PROBLEMS FOR NILES
NILES OH- Playoffs are on the horizon and for these teams a win can save your season, but a loss can make you go packing. Niles needs just two wins in order to make the playoffs, while a Struthers win could get them some more points and get a lock in. That action took place at Bo Rein Stadium, the Eastwood Mall Field on Friday as the Jim Parry led Niles McKinley Red Dragons (2-5) hosted the NE8 conference rivals John Bayuk and Struthers Wildcats (3-4). Niles has a record against Struthers in the 2000s with it being 10-8 but would that happen Friday?
INDIANS END CONFERENCE SCHEDULE STRONG
STRUTHERS OH- Girard came in to Thursday still having a shot at a share of the NE8 championship. They needed to take care of business against Struthers, and then hope South Range would upset Lakeview. Girard did their part as they swept away Struthers. (25-14 25-15 25-9) Lauren Pallone led...
Hubbard-Mooney volleyball games dedicated to alumni lost in accident
The Hubbard Local Schools Athletic Department has organized a special event in concert with Cardinal Mooney High School next week in memory of two alumni who died in a traffic accident. A pregame ceremony will be conducted to remember Jillian Marian and Mark Pelini before the junior varsity and varsity...
Volleyball team remembers coach who died in accident
It was more than just friendly rivalry at a middle school volleyball game Thursday night. Students from St. Christines made posters for volleyball players from St. Charles, whose coach died in a car accident Sunday night.
Spaite gets career win 200 in Columbiana win
East Palestine (1-6) will visit Southern Local in week nine. Columbiana (0-7) will travel to Leetonia.
WARRIORS REFUSE TO LOSE
ALLIANCE, OH- The West Branch Warriors have been red hot coming into Friday’s game, but were still looking for that signature win on the season. West Branch secured a signature 42-35 win over a very tough Alliance Aviators team on the road. West Branch got on the board first...
Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brookfield High School football team will have a game with LaBrae High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player
The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
CARDS CELEBRATE SENIOR NIGHT WITH AN AAC VICTORY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield volleyball program celebrated the eight seniors for the Cardinals before last nights match against Howland. Canfield took that excitement to the floor and beat Howland in a very close match, 3-1. For the Cardinals, the seniors led the way as Abby Muckleroy dominated in the middle with 14 kills and 4 blocks. Muckleroy had some great sets by senior Riley Kinkade who had a total of 21 assists on the night. Defensively, senior Libero Parker Wilkins dug out 22 balls to lead the way.
WARRIORS TAKE TOUGH LOSS ON THE ROAD IN MASSILLON
MASSILLON OH- The West Branch volleyball team dropped three sets at Massillon on Thursday 22-25, 16-25, and 20-25. The girls are now 15-5 on the year with one game left in the regular season. Leading the Warriors was Hannah Rush with six points, four aces, and 16 assists. Claire Brunner...
CRESTVIEW FINISHES OFF UNDEFEATED CONFERENCE SLATE
COLUMBIANA OH- Already with a conference championship under their belt, Crestview had one more opponent to end an undefeated run through the MVAC. Crestview welcomed in LaBrae on senior night and swept their way to victory. Crestview went the whole conference season without losing a set. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Grace...
FITCH THE LAST ONES STANDING IN FOUR OVERTIME MARATHON
WADSWORTH OH- An early October Friday night brought plenty of interesting matchups to the forefront of YSN. `With a brisk football breeze filling the air, the one-loss Fitch Falcons traveled to Art Wright Stadium for the first time to battle a two-loss Wadsworth Grizzlies football team! With a ton of computer points on the line, with Fitch sitting at 4th place (Division 2, Region 5) and Wadsworth at 3rd place (Division 1, Region 1) heading into Friday night. Being the third meeting all-time between the two programs, Fitch has staked claim to victory in the previous two matchups. The first one came all the way back on November 18th, 2014 with Wadsworth traveling to Fitch and dropping a playoff game to The Falcons 15-3. The most recent game between the two squads came in the 2021 campaign, when Wadsworth again visited Austintown, this time it was the first regular season matchup between the teams.
Lowry, Canfield cruise to win
Canfield (6-1) will host Howland in week nine. Youngstown East (0-8) will visit Ursuline.
HEARTLAND WINS IN FIVE ON SPECIAL NIGHT IN MALVERN
MALVERN OH- Heartland Christian made a trip to Malvern on Thursday night to participate in a special night. It was the Hornet’s volley for a cute night, and both teams were decked out in pink to bring light to breast cancer awareness. On the court Heartland win an instant classic in 5 sets, but everyone knows the results of the night go way past the numbers on the scoreboard. Plenty of money was raised for a great cause, and two teams showed that when you come together, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish. The set scores for the game were 25-22 25-18 23-25 15-25 15-9.
THE DYNAMIC DILLON MONROY
SALEM OH- Salem Senior Dillon Monroy met with us this week to talk about his growth as a player on both sides of the ball, his goals for the rest of the way, and having the opportunity to share the field with his younger brother. Catch the latest Salem Football...
ROCKETS DON’T WAIVER ONE BIT
MCDONALD, OH- With Lowellville still unbeaten and almost no one to stop them, they’re sitting comfortably up at the top heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. But, they did have a tall task in front of them in McDonald Friday night as the Blue Devils hosted the Rockets in week 8 action. Lowellville came into Friday night’s matchup looking for their first win at McDonald since 2002. McDonald made the opening portion of the passing game tough for Lowellville by keeping that in check. But just like any other great balanced team does, the Rockets found success in their running game to roll past McDonald with a 36-13 victory.
CAMPBELL TAKES A SWEEP OVER THE TIGERS
CAMPBELL OH- The Red Devils added another win inside the MVAC to their belt on Thursday night as they welcomed in Newton Falls. They weren’t the kindest of hosts, as they made quick work of the Tigers in three sets. (25-21 25-16 25-18) Kendall Brunn was as impressive as...
RIDGE TAKES SENIOR NIGHT VICTORY
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Tonight was Senior Night in Mineral Ridge and Lordstown was the visiting team hoping to spoil the Senior Night festivities. Lordstown would score the early first goal not quite 3 minutes in, the result of a very poor drop kick by the Rams keeper. But the Rams would not be undone by the early mistake, taking control of the game and scoring 5 goals to end the game 5-1.
