WILDCATS CREATE PROBLEMS FOR NILES
NILES OH- Playoffs are on the horizon and for these teams a win can save your season, but a loss can make you go packing. Niles needs just two wins in order to make the playoffs, while a Struthers win could get them some more points and get a lock in. That action took place at Bo Rein Stadium, the Eastwood Mall Field on Friday as the Jim Parry led Niles McKinley Red Dragons (2-5) hosted the NE8 conference rivals John Bayuk and Struthers Wildcats (3-4). Niles has a record against Struthers in the 2000s with it being 10-8 but would that happen Friday?
Jones, Harmon lead Chaney to seventh win
Chaney (7-1) will host Warren Harding in week eight. Howland (2-6) will visit Canfield.
ROCKETS DON’T WAIVER ONE BIT
MCDONALD, OH- With Lowellville still unbeaten and almost no one to stop them, they’re sitting comfortably up at the top heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. But, they did have a tall task in front of them in McDonald Friday night as the Blue Devils hosted the Rockets in week 8 action. Lowellville came into Friday night’s matchup looking for their first win at McDonald since 2002. McDonald made the opening portion of the passing game tough for Lowellville by keeping that in check. But just like any other great balanced team does, the Rockets found success in their running game to roll past McDonald with a 36-13 victory.
Youngstown Ursuline dominates No. 22 Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 40-0
BEREA, Ohio – Football games can turn in the blink of eye, or by just a stoppage of inches. That’s how No. 22 Villa Angela-St. Joseph felt Friday night when, keyed by a long return on the opening kickoff, it had the ball inside the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal but were denied the touchdown.
WARRIORS REFUSE TO LOSE
ALLIANCE, OH- The West Branch Warriors have been red hot coming into Friday’s game, but were still looking for that signature win on the season. West Branch secured a signature 42-35 win over a very tough Alliance Aviators team on the road. West Branch got on the board first...
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3.
FITCH THE LAST ONES STANDING IN FOUR OVERTIME MARATHON
WADSWORTH OH- An early October Friday night brought plenty of interesting matchups to the forefront of YSN. `With a brisk football breeze filling the air, the one-loss Fitch Falcons traveled to Art Wright Stadium for the first time to battle a two-loss Wadsworth Grizzlies football team! With a ton of computer points on the line, with Fitch sitting at 4th place (Division 2, Region 5) and Wadsworth at 3rd place (Division 1, Region 1) heading into Friday night. Being the third meeting all-time between the two programs, Fitch has staked claim to victory in the previous two matchups. The first one came all the way back on November 18th, 2014 with Wadsworth traveling to Fitch and dropping a playoff game to The Falcons 15-3. The most recent game between the two squads came in the 2021 campaign, when Wadsworth again visited Austintown, this time it was the first regular season matchup between the teams.
CARDS CELEBRATE SENIOR NIGHT WITH AN AAC VICTORY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield volleyball program celebrated the eight seniors for the Cardinals before last nights match against Howland. Canfield took that excitement to the floor and beat Howland in a very close match, 3-1. For the Cardinals, the seniors led the way as Abby Muckleroy dominated in the middle with 14 kills and 4 blocks. Muckleroy had some great sets by senior Riley Kinkade who had a total of 21 assists on the night. Defensively, senior Libero Parker Wilkins dug out 22 balls to lead the way.
Lowry, Canfield cruise to win
Canfield (6-1) will host Howland in week nine. Youngstown East (0-8) will visit Ursuline.
WARRIORS TAKE TOUGH LOSS ON THE ROAD IN MASSILLON
MASSILLON OH- The West Branch volleyball team dropped three sets at Massillon on Thursday 22-25, 16-25, and 20-25. The girls are now 15-5 on the year with one game left in the regular season. Leading the Warriors was Hannah Rush with six points, four aces, and 16 assists. Claire Brunner...
INDIANS END CONFERENCE SCHEDULE STRONG
STRUTHERS OH- Girard came in to Thursday still having a shot at a share of the NE8 championship. They needed to take care of business against Struthers, and then hope South Range would upset Lakeview. Girard did their part as they swept away Struthers. (25-14 25-15 25-9) Lauren Pallone led...
Spaite gets career win 200 in Columbiana win
East Palestine (1-6) will visit Southern Local in week nine. Columbiana (0-7) will travel to Leetonia.
EAGLES PERCH THEMSELVES ATOP EOAC
SALINEVILLE OH- On the coldest night of the year so far, the two top teams in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference met on the gridiron with history in their minds. The Southern Indians came in with hopes of their fourth conference title in five years and their second undefeated season since 2019. They defended home field for the first time against the Valley Christian Eagles who came in on the hunt of their first conference crown in fifteen years and a shot at their first ever undefeated season.
Hubbard-Mooney volleyball games dedicated to alumni lost in accident
The Hubbard Local Schools Athletic Department has organized a special event in concert with Cardinal Mooney High School next week in memory of two alumni who died in a traffic accident. A pregame ceremony will be conducted to remember Jillian Marian and Mark Pelini before the junior varsity and varsity...
Cardinal Mooney honors 1982 state championship team
Cardinal Mooney High School celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Division II Football state championship at a recent home game.
POLAND DEFENSE UP FOR THE TASK
CORTLAND, OH- It was all defense in the battle between Poland and Lakeview in week 8 action in Cortland Friday night. A late 3rd quarter field goal and a late-game touchdown was all that was needed for Poland to come away with a low scoring victory, 9-0. It was a...
Austintown-Fitch outlasts No. 16 Wadsworth in four overtimes, 42-35
WADSWORTH, Ohio — It took four overtimes to decide a winner between two of the top teams in the state in Divisions I and II. But Austintown-Fitch came away with the 42-35 nonconference win after making the long drive to face No. 16 Wadsworth on Friday night. Debuting a...
ZINES SOARS TO COLUMBUS
HARTVILLE OH- United’s Mati Zines made the trip to the Division II Northeast District Girls Golf Tournament at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville looking to continue her momentum this postseason. The Eagles junior did more than maintain momentum as she took home medalist honors for the second consecutive...
SALEM RUNS OUT IF BULLETS IN SHOOTOUT
In series that’s been decided by a total of five points over the last three meetings, the Quakers and Warriors did not disappoint on Friday night, with the Warriors winning a shootout 39-34 over the Quakers at Sebo Stadium. For Carrollton, the game plan was Chase Ohlstrom early, Chase...
