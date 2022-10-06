ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa investigation concludes: NFL, NFLPA say Dolphins followed protocol, but add ‘gross motor instability’ as ‘no-go’ concussion symptom

The NFL and the NFL Players Association, releasing a joint statement to conclude their investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa after a late hit in the Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 25, said that, while the existing protocols were followed, the gross motor instability exhibited by the Miami Dolphins quarterback would be considered a symptom of concussion that would prevent a player from ...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
BBC

NFL concussion: rule changes needed for Sunday's games says players' union

The NFL Players Association has called on the league to make concussion rule changes before Sunday's round of games. It wants to improve safety protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September. He then...
The Spun

Roger Goodell Confirms Changes To Concussion Protocol

As the NFL continues to face down the ugly optics of Tua Tagovailoa and other's recent injuries, commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league is prepared "to make a change or two" to its concussion protocol. Answering questions from fans about head injuries, Goodell pointed to the NFL's "intensive focus"...
