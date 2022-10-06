Read full article on original website
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
Tua Tagovailoa investigation concludes: NFL, NFLPA say Dolphins followed protocol, but add ‘gross motor instability’ as ‘no-go’ concussion symptom
The NFL and the NFL Players Association, releasing a joint statement to conclude their investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa after a late hit in the Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 25, said that, while the existing protocols were followed, the gross motor instability exhibited by the Miami Dolphins quarterback would be considered a symptom of concussion that would prevent a player from ...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
BBC
NFL concussion: rule changes needed for Sunday's games says players' union
The NFL Players Association has called on the league to make concussion rule changes before Sunday's round of games. It wants to improve safety protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September. He then...
NFL, players' union agree to modify concussion protocol after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league’s procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in...
NFL reaches deal with Players Association on concussion protocols after Tua injury
The NFL has reached an agreement with its Players Association to amend its concussion protocols, it announced Saturday.
Roger Goodell Confirms Changes To Concussion Protocol
As the NFL continues to face down the ugly optics of Tua Tagovailoa and other's recent injuries, commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league is prepared "to make a change or two" to its concussion protocol. Answering questions from fans about head injuries, Goodell pointed to the NFL's "intensive focus"...
The Media Column: Huge ratings for Patriots-Packers show why the NFL's concussion crisis will never matter
The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers drew incredible ratings numbers for their game last Sunday on CBS, showing why the NFL will never fully address its concussion crisis.
beingpatient.com
Brain Experts to the NFL After Tua Tagovailoa’s Head Injury: What Are You Thinking?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to take the field just days after hitting his head in gameplay. He suffered another potentially devastating head injury four days later. Neurological experts say it’s a concussion. Here’s why that could matter long after the season is over. Last week,...
