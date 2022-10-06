Read full article on original website
Angry tourists shout at guards after Chinese airport goes into lockdown
Panicked tourists have captured the moment a regional airport in China went into a lockdown, with angry passengers seen shouting at armed guards.Xishuangbanna Airport, in China’s Yunnan Province, went into a lockdown on Wednesday morning, with arriving travellers forcibly prevented from leaving the terminal.The sudden lockdown was due to 61 new Covid cases being reported in the area, said local authorities.Video shows guards in full hazmat suits with guns and shields being confronted by domestic Chinese tourists, several of whom are seen raising their voices in frustration.The atmosphere is one of panic and confusion, with multiple air passengers shouting...
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
astaga.com
EU Confirms Blanket Ban On All Crypto And Related Services To Russians
The EU’s European Council on Monday introduced the eighth bundle of sanctions towards Russia. The brand new bundle tightens current prohibitions on crypto property by banning all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, and custody companies to residents, people, and entities in Russia. It additionally bans different companies together with IT consultancy, authorized advisory, structure, and engineering companies to the Russian authorities and entities.
Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia
India's government on Friday said it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand.Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.The companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and were recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in...
