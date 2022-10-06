Read full article on original website
TRIO Upward Bound Programs awarded $1.5 million for math and science programs
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University TRIO Upward Bound Programs were awarded nearly $1.5 million to offer high school students experience in science and math fields through its Upward Bound 6-week residential academic program. The five-year grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, is in addition to...
Historic home tour
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered. Attendees got to see some of the beautiful and unique architecture in these buildings, as...
Bingham Healthcare held Brake for Breakfast event Wednesday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) ― In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bingham Healthcare held its annual Brake for Breakfast event: Wednesday. At 3:30 a.m., more than 100 Bingham employees and volunteers started preparing 5,500 bags filled with healthy breakfast items. Also included in the bags was chapstick, shower self-exam hanging cards and mammogram information.
Blackfoot award winning cheese you may never see at your store but it’s there
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On South Ash Street just off the main drag in Blackfoot there is a plant that has been there for 100 years and is now making award-winning cheese. Glanbia Nutritionals has been operating the facility for the past 9 years and sends out 40-pound blocks of cheese to 10 different unnamed cheese plants in the U.S. and even overseas. You will see their cheese on the store shelves under different names, but not Glanbia. The only place you can find their specialty cheeses is in Twin Falls through a project with the Cheese Innovation Center at a retail store called simply the Cheese Marketplace.
Fall leaves are starting to change
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – October brings a change in the air. The nights are cooler and the days are shorter. This all starts to bring a change of color to our leaves. Cheryl Beck with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest says she has seen this already happen in the high country.
ISU Chamber Choir selected to perform at Idaho ACDA Gala Concert
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University Chamber Choir and pianist Gabe Lowman will perform in the Cathedral of the Rockies Sanctuary in Boise at the Idaho American Choral Directors Association Gala Concert on Friday at 7 p.m. The event is part of the ACDA’s annual fall conference,...
Free Flu, COVID-19 vaccines at drive-by clinic Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Immunization Coalition in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will host a drive-thru flu shot and coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will...
Community Food Basket needs more donations fast
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This fall marks the start of another community-wide food drive for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. According to Food Basket director Ariel Jackson, it’s one of the food basket’s most important events of the year. “The donations that we collect through...
Health advisory issued for Henrys Lake; avoid contact with harmful algal cyanobacterial blooms
HENRYS LAKE, Idaho (Idaho Department of Health and Welfare News Release) – The Division of Public Health in the Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in Fremont County. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tested samples collected along the shoreline of...
3 things to do this weekend – October 7, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. Tonight in Pocatello will the Bengal Basketball Hoopfest. Giving the public the chance to meet the teams ahead of the season. Plus, there’s free pizza and t-shirts. Can’t beat that. There will also be games and prizes to give away. It’ll be at Reed Gym at 7 PM.
Tater Trot set Saturday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Tater Trot at Jensen Grove. The money raised goes to help the Community Dinner Table and fund scholarships for high school students in Bingham County. You can register now online at idahotatertrot.com until Friday at...
Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All other Queensrÿche concert tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
Haunted History Walking Tours being Friday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This is the time of the year when you may see some interesting characters walking around. You might run into guys from SPRIO, also known as the Ghostbusters of the Gate City. They are letting people know about the Haunted History Walking Tours that start...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck accident blocks I-15 SB near Blackfoot Rest Area
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi trucks are blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot. A second accident is partially blocking the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area. Idaho Transporation Department is saying they have detours in place. We will update...
17th Street lane closures next week
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews will be doing utility work on 17th Street next week. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. The work begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday,...
Man wanted by police found
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A man who police have been looking for since Tuesday is now in custody thanks to a local citizen. Logan Barnett was located Thursday night shortly before 11:00 p.m. He was wanted for a felony aggravated battery. Tuesday, Kelli Martinez was reported to be...
