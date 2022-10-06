KU basketball coach Bill Self evaluates Jayhawks’ progress 10 days into preseason work

Bill Self likes what he’s seen from his Kansas Jayhawks basketball players on the court since the official start of the 2022-23 preseason a week and a half ago.

“Practice has been good. It probably hasn’t been great,” he said, “because we’ve been going now six or seven days, and I think we’ve shown flashes of being really good, but we’re also inconsistent,” Self, KU’s 20th-year coach, told The Star on Wednesday night at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff at the Crown Automotive Ballroom in Lawrence.

The evening’s program, which included an auction, raised approximately $210,000 for the fight against cancer, it was announced at the end of the event.

“I don’t know that I’ve done a good job of paying attention to detail as much as we should,” Self added of coaching in the early workouts. “I do like their effort. I like their athleticism. If we can shoot it, I think we can be pretty good.”

Rumors have circulated that 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman guard Gradey Dick has been off to a great start shooting the basketball. Asked if Dick indeed was a good shooter, Self said of the McDonald’s All-American out of Wichita: “He’s a terrific shooter, terrific.

“Jalen (Wilson) and Gradey have both shot it very well so far,” Self said. “Joe (Yesufu, junior guard) has shot it well. We’ve got to have more guys.

“Kevin McCullar (senior transfer guard from Texas Tech) has started shooting the ball better. Juan (Harris, sophomore point guard) is much improved. Our big guys, Cam (Martin, senior forward) and Zach (Clemence, sophomore forward), can make a three.

“The reality of it is that’s an area of concern,” Self noted of the team’s outside shooting. “We’ve got to be more consistent shooting the ball.”

KU basketball Injury update

The Jayhawks have had a pair of early-season injuries.

Cam Martin, a former Missouri Southern standout who redshirted at KU last season and now is ready to embark on his super-senior campaign, is back from both a bout with COVID-19 and an abdominal strain. He told The Star on Wednesday night that he’s 100% healthy right now and has been practicing the past week.

Sophomore point guard Bobby Pettiford has not practiced fullcourt since the start of the preseason workouts. He has a hamstring injury.

“He’s not back. He tweaked his hamstring,” Self said of Pettiford. “I am concerned for him, but it shouldn’t be anything that’s long lasting, He practices halfcourt stuff. They haven’t cleared him to go full speed.”

Self is pleased his own cracked tibia has apparently been healing on its own without surgery. He recently told The Star, “It’s an old injury that somehow reared its ugly head and cracked basically. It just happened to deteriorate enough to crack. I’ve had multiple surgeries on my knee. It gave out finally,”

Self, a former starter at point guard during his college days at Oklahoma State, said Wednesday, “I’m fine. It’s feeling much better.”

The Jayhawks will continue practicing and hold an intrasquad scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog a week from Friday at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU players donate $10,000 of NIL money to the cause

Kansas basketball forward Wilson stood during the Coaches Vs. Cancer fundraising portion of the show Wednesday and announced to several hundred attendees that the Jayhawks players would like to donate $10,000 of their NIL earnings to the cause.

The attendees jumped to their feet and gave the players a standing ovation. At least three or four individuals also raised their hands to donate $10,000 to Coaches Vs. Cancer at the event.

“This is something bigger than basketball. It is a special event with so many affected (by cancer),” Wilson said.

Noted Harris: “I don’t have any family members dealing with cancer. I really just came here today to give back to the community. They support us every year. We want to come back for them and support them.”

Chalmers attends fundraiser

Former KU guard Mario Chalmers, who has his own foundation that supports cancer research, attended. He said: “I always enjoy coming back to Lawrence. It’s good to see Coach Self, good to see the players, receive the love from Jayhawk fans and see my son who lives here.”

Self praises former MU coach Stewart

KU coach Self credited Missouri coaching legend Norm Stewart for helping start Coaches vs. Cancer many years ago.

“One of the biggest adversaries and biggest villains known to Kansas was Norm Stewart. Norm played that role as villain probably better than anybody could have ever played it. And that’s what it was, a role,” Self said. “He is the coolest, nicest, sweetest, biggest-hearted guy there is.

“What he’s done over the years with Coaches Vs. Cancer is amazing. The dollar amount raised is $145 million. Norm’s legacy has exceeded what he did as a basketball coach, and he is a Hall of Fame coach.”

Raftery emcees event, attends KU practice

Basketball analyst Bill Raftery was emcee of a panel discussion that included Self, Chalmers, Wilson and Harris.

“I was a little disappointed at practice (Wednesday). I wasn’t asked my opinion by Bill on what should be run,” Raftery said, smiling. ”He ignored me totally.

“I’ve known Bill a long time. I know how hard they worked (last year), how close they could have been (to winning it all) the COVID year.” Raftery was referring to the fact that there was no NCAA Tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It was a fun run (last season). They were a team that played together and enjoyed one another. They got so much better defensively. Just the comeback itself was a dream deal,” Raftery added of KU trailing by 15 at halftime of the Jayhawks’ 72-69 NCAA title win over North Carolina, “It’s a great thing they did.”

Self thanked Raftery publicly in his comments during the panel discussion for taking the time to visit Lawrence and emcee the event.