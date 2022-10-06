Read full article on original website
Related
City Council Meeting
The Worthington City Council meets the first three Mondays of every month, with the exception of the Council recess in August. Follow the information link to download Council agendas, meeting materials and minutes.
Old Worthington Market Day
The popular Old Worthington Market Day Festival is making a return to historic downtown Worthington on Saturday, October 8, 2022. See new parking information for 2022, and details about detours and parking restrictions. The Worthington Market Day Festival is taking place in historic downtown Worthington on Saturday, October 8, 2022...
Worthington DAR Selling Ornaments for Wreaths Across America
Worthington Chapter DAR will have a booth at the Old Worthington Market Day, selling hand decorated ornaments featuring the holidays and our military at $6.00 each! We’re raising funds for our Wreaths Across America initiative, held on December 17, 2022. Our goal is to place wreaths on veterans graves at three cemeteries: St John’s Episcopal Church, Flint Road and Walnut Grove, the Circle of Honor section. Direct sponsorship of a wreath at $15.00 each will gladly be accepted.
Thomas Worthington High School Les Eisenhart Cross Country Invitational
The TWHS Les Eisenhart Cross Country Invitational invites athletes of all ages to participate in this cross country event. The cross country invitational takes place at the same day and time as the Worthington Market Day Festival in downtown Worthington. High Street will be closed to all traffic south of SR-161 and there will be detours around the downtown area. Traffic will be congested in the downtown area to the east of the high school. Invitational participants and their families are asked to enter the Thomas Worthington High School grounds from the west of the high school, from SR-315 and areas to the west.
