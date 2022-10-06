Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
Dolly Parton teams up with California lawmakers to offer kids free books
California’s youngest children will be able to sign up to receive a free book in their mailbox every month beginning next June. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1183 last week, expanding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program to California children. The initiative, which offers books to children ages 5 and younger, was launched by the country music artist to inspire a love of reading at an early age, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.
San Francisco Examiner
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California students a seat at the table
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that will give student representatives seats on the new state Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well on an advisory board for each school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. He also signed Senate Bill 955, which will give middle and high school students one excused absence to take part in civic activities like candidate forums and town halls.
